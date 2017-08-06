The singer Aaron Carter has posted an emotional message about his sexuality on Twitter, revealing that he is attracted to both men and women.

“There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life,” the post reads.

“I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13 years old I started to find boys and girls attractive,” the message continues.

“There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17 years old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”

“This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me,” Carter said.

One Twitter user described the revelation as “a big humungous powerful step in a very very public life."

Carter, 29, who is the brother of Backstreet Boy Nick, made headlines in April when he opened up about another very personal issue, this time about his health and his issues with food.

"By the way y'all wanna know why I'm so skinny? It's because @ 19 i was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia, I didn't choose that," Aaron tweeted at the time. "Be kind to me."

"It's a terrible stress condition that affects me having an appetite and I'm sorry this is the way I am," he continued. "Basically I have an eating disorder."