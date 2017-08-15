Since the Major League Baseball All-Star break, Aaron Judge had been slumping, missing pitches he was crushing in the first half of the season.

On Monday night Judge broke out at one of the Yankees’ more crucial moments of the season. With Joe Girardi’s team trailing the Mets 2-1 in the sixth inning, Judge took a pitch from Rafael Montero and hammered it to right-center field.

Aaron Hicks put the Yankees ahead in the eighth inning with his own home run, before catcher Gary Sanchez added another homer for a 4-2 Yankees victory.

Judge and Sanchez both reached 40 career home runs with the hits, while the Yankees gained a game on the Boston Red Sox in the race for the American League East title. The Red Sox lost 7-3 to the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park on Monday night.

You can watch Judge’s blast, his first home run in 11 games, here.