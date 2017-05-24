Abu Dhabi Bans Begging During Ramadan

Police in Abu Dhabi have warned there is to be no begging in the emirates during Ramadan.

A program launched by the Ministry of Interior will see the cops patrolling the streets to prevent begging during the Islamic holy month.

The campaign’s slogan, "fight begging and help those who are deserving" is aimed to encourage people to donate to charity rather than give directly to the indigent.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi will be patrolling public areas including shopping centers and mosques to look for anyone begging, while residents in the emirate have been told to call the police if they see anyone doing so.

“The police are exerting significant efforts to combat this social affliction through crackdown campaigns and awareness initiatives designed to eradicate this kind of anti-social behaviour,” Major General Omair Al Muhairi, director-general of police operations at the Abu Dhabi Police said in a statement,

The push by Abu Dhabi’s authorities comes in the middle of a year long attempt by the emirate and neighboring Dubai to crack down on begging, and will include media and social media campaigns to inform UAE residents ahead of Ramadan.

Donating money to charity is one of the five pillars of Islam, and donations to charity during the holy month tend to increase. But authorities in Abu Dhabi claim beggars attempt to exploit people during Ramadan, with Interior Ministry undersecretary Lt Gen Saif Al Shafar telling The National: “Begging reflects negatively on the country’s image and is a form of swindling.”