Newsweek published this story under the headline “FORD ON FORD'S FUTURE” on August 11, 1975. In honor of this week's 43rd anniversary of Gerald Ford becoming president of the United States, Newsweek is republishing the story.

How does Gerald Ford rate his performance as president and his chances for election next year? In a recent interview with Newsweek's Peter Goldman, Hal Bruno and Thomas M. DeFrank, Ford was relaxed and confident. Excerpts:

Q. How would you like history to record this first year?

A. . . . I would hope that history would write that we, one restored confidence in the government; two, we made substantial headway in immediate and follow-on problems in the economy. Progress on inflation has been very substantial—better than a 50 percent cut.

I think in the first year we stabilized the rapid and tremendous increase in unemployment, and all economic experts indicate that we ought to improve that situation beginning relatively soon.

In the international field, we have reassured our allies, those in Western Europe. We have continued to make progress with the Soviet Union in the area of strategic arms limitation . . . We extricated ourselves from Vietnam, South Vietnam, Cambodia, I think well, despite the problems.

Our friends and allies in Southeast Asia have been reassured. We have been able to calm the situation in the Middle East even though we haven't gotten any agreement, either on a step-by-step basis or a proposal for an over-all settlement, but at least there has been no resumption of military conflict. So in every field, I think we have made substantial progress . . .

Q. If you could go back and do some things differently, are there a few things you might do?

A. Nothing substantively, no.

I know some people early on after the pardon contended that was a serious mistake, but as I read editorials, and as I hear commentators. I think there is a growing recognition that what I did and when I did it was more right than wrong. I felt then and I feel now it was the right thing . . .

Q. How do you think, in retrospect, the Solzhenitsyn visit was handled? Would you have done that any differently?

A. I think in retrospect, if my schedule could have been worked out that day, it probably would have been right to have seen him. I want to emphasize the invitation to have him come here is still open. But that could have been a bit tidier-handled . . .

Q. There has been criticism that your programs, or lack of programs, have been essentially negative with a series of vetoes. What about the social problems?

A. . . . When I saw a deficit of the magnitude of $52 billion, I had to make some choices . . . My conclusion was that you had to meet first problems first. And the fiscal stability of the country, because of its impact on inflation, we had to adopt —and I believe rightly so—a no-new-program approach.

That doesn't rule out the active consideration of some of these new programs as soon as we get over this immediate hump. As a matter of fact, the Domestic Council, under the guidance of the vice president, is anticipating some public hearings around the country on some of these programs so we can solicit, not from people here is Washington, but from people all over the country, their ideas . . .

Q. In political terms, all the conventional wisdom says you are moving toward '76 on a classically weak footing for a Republican president, with high unemployment, inflation still there and the Democrats promising program after program. How do you feel about that?

A. . . . I think the trend is moving in each instance in the right direction. The economy was at its worst point, more or less, in November of 1974. Since then, we have gone through the increased unemployment and we are now starting toward a more healthy economy.

And it is interesting one of the well-known Democratic economists made a very astute observation which is exactly right. In 1974, during November or October, we had relative low unemployment—5 percent, as I recollect—but there were big headlines: "LAYOFFS ANTICIPATED IN DETROIT" and elsewhere. So everybody who had a job was apprehensive, "I might lose my job." That created a deep concern among everybody who was employed. I don't mean literally, but figuratively . . .

What is the direction now? If all the economists are right on what will the direction be between now and November of 1976, the direction will be less unemployment and more employment . . . So the 86 million who have a job are not going to be anxious or have anxiety about losing, they have their jobs, so it is a totally different environment . . .

Q. There has been growing criticism that in order to pursue detents with the Soviet Union, the United States is giving more than it is getting. What is your reaction? What are we getting from it, and what do we hope to get?

A. I think that criticism is unfounded. I think there have been mutual benefits from detente. For example, the Soviet Union, instead of stirring the pot in the Middle East, has been very restraining. And that has been helpful as we have tried to work toward a step-by-step approach or intentionally an over-all approach.

We are making some headway—we haven't achieved it—in SALT II. If there is a final breakthrough with a signed agreement following on the Vladivostok meeting, that will be of tremendous benefit for both sides and I think the world as a whole . . .

I think as long as we can talk and relieve tensions rather than rekindle old, Cold-War politics, I think it is beneficial to not only us and to the Soviet Union but to people all over the world.