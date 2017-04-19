Arsenal is preparing for next season by telling transfer targets that Arsène Wenger will be its manager after the summer, according to a report.



The Daily Mirror claims there is a “growing belief” that Wenger will sign a new two-year contract at Emirates Stadium, despite pressure from sections of Arsenal’s support that would like him to leave after more than two decades in charge in north London.

And that has apparently been backed up by Arsenal’s transfer activity in preparation for next season, with the club expected to beat AC Milan to the signing of Schalke 04 left back Sead Kolasinac.

Intriguingly, the newspaper’s report also claims Arsenal has explored the possibility of signing Fulham’s 16-year-old left back Ryan Sessegnon. The teenager has enjoyed a breakout year in West London and was excellent on Monday as Fulham defeated Aston Villa at Craven Cottage.

A new deal for Wenger would be a major statement of faith from Arsenal’s board, with the club likely to miss out on Champions League football for the first time since the 1999-2000 season. Arsenal is sixth in the Premier League on 57 points, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester City though with a game in hand.