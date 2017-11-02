After being slammed in August by Hurricane Harvey, the city of Houston deserves a party. And now that the Astros have won the 2017 Major League Baseball World Series, it's going to get one.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has announced that the team's victory parade will take place downtown, starting at 2 p.m. local time Friday.

"It's a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history," Turner told ESPN in a statement. "As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form."

It'll be Houston's first World Series victory parade, thanks to the Astros, who broke the franchises' 55-year drought with a crisp 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 late Wednesday.

The city has, however, thrown a victory parade for its basketball team, the Houston Rockets. In 1995, after the Rockets beat the Orlando Magic to nab the championship, more than 500,000 people decked themselves out in red and gold and turned out for a 1.3-mile parade to honor the players, according to UPI. Highlights included a rocketship float, a marching band, huge basketballs and streamers flying from skyscrapers.

Here's everything you need to know about the Astros parade on Friday.

Time: 2 p.m. local time, with road closures starting at noon. Turner tweeted that he set the parade for Friday afternoon because of the players' schedules. "We pushed for latest time Friday," Turner added.

Route: The procession will kick off at the intersection of Smith Street and Lamar Street before heading up Smith and making turns on Walker Street, Milam Street and Pease Street, according to the Houston Chronicle. The parade will end back at Smith and Lamar, and the festivities will finish with a City Hall rally.

Attendees: The championship-winning Astros players are expected to join the celebrations. KTRK reported the team's mascot, Orbit; its owner, Jim Crane; and its manager, A.J. Hinch, will also participate. But everyone is invited, especially if they're wearing Astros gear.

Parking: The city warned on its website that many of the parking garages near the route are still unusable due to the hurricane. Officials are asking revelers to take the MetroRail.

Security: Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that his officers will be on hand Friday "to help everyone be safe."

Weather: KRIV meteorologist Mike Iscovitz forecast a high of 84 degrees and a low of 71 degrees for Friday's parade. There's a 20 percent chance of rain.