Bandcamp, the online music store and promotional platform, will donate 100 percent of Friday's proceeds to the Transgender Law Center, an Oakland, California–based nonprofit focused on advancing the civil rights of transgender people.

In a statement, Bandcamp staffers explained how the Trump administration's lack of support for the LGBT community motivated the effort:

Last Wednesday, in a series of startling announcements, the Trump administration took steps toward what many LGBT activists perceive as a setback of gay and transgender rights. The Justice Department waded into a private employment lawsuit to argue that the 1964 Civil Rights Act does not protect employees from discrimination based on sexual orientation. President Trump declared on Twitter that there would be a ban on transgender people serving in the military. (An official ban has yet to be put into effect.) Finally, Trump nominated Kansas Governor Sam Brownback, a staunchly anti-gay politician, as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

Bandcamp makes 15 percent from all digital sales, and 10 percent from all merchandise sales, on the site. During its fundraiser for the ACLU earlier this year, it sold an estimate $1 million worth of music and merchandise, 12 percent of which went directly to the ACLU; more than 400 artists also pledged to donate 100 percent of their proceeds. For the TLC fundraiser Friday, more than 200 bands and artists already have pledged to donate proceeds to the nonprofit, with several planning to donate over the weekend as well. Indie darlings Car Seat Headrest announced that an "alternative mix" of their upcoming single "War Is Coming (If You Want It)" will be released in conjunction with the fundraiser. Other bands, including the New York-based SAD, will be donating to transgender-focused organizations such as Apicha Community Health Center in solidarity.