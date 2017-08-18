White House chief political strategist Steve Bannon is reportedly no longer occupying his senior position in President Donald Trump’s administration, according to reports by The New York Times and ABC News.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released aa statement saying that Bannon and Chief of Staff John Kelly had "mutually agreed" Friday would be "Steve's last day" while wishing him "the best."

Trump told senior aides that he had decided to remove Bannon but that the former Breitbart News editor had also handed in his resignation on August 7, effective August 14, The Times reported. ABC News confirmed that Bannon had resigned and that August 14 was the one-year anniversary of his hiring by the president's campaign. Bannon is expected to return to Breitbart after leaving the White House, according to New York magazine.

The departure follows a review of staff by Kelly.

The reasons cited for Bannon’s departure, which had long been speculated and much fretted over for fear of upsetting the president’s conservative base, have yet to be made wholly clear although his tenure has been fraught with intrigue.

Bannon had granted an interview this week, during which he called out the U.S. military’s strategy, or lack thereof when it came to handling North Korea’s nuclear and missile defense programs. The former Goldman Sachs executive also said that he was glad the left or Democrats were playing "identity politics," which would allow him to hammer down on economic nationalism, according to his interview with The American Prospect.

Bannon, too, has caught Trump’s ire for many crediting him for last year’s election victory rather than the president himself. Trump reportedly disliked a book that featured Bannon and the Time magazine cover that dubbed Bannon “The Great Manipulator.”

Another reason could be the president’s reaction to the protest in Charlottesville, Virgina, which Bannon was reportedly “thrilled” with earlier this week, Politico reported. During a press conference Tuesday, Trump had blamed “both sides” of the protest, rather than sticking to his outright condemnation from Monday of white supremacists, and also said the “alt-left” was violent.

Stating that Bannon was not a racist and calling him a friend, Trump had also said during the press conference: “We’ll see what happens with Mr. Bannon.”

Feuds with other top aides, including the president’s family, could also have played a role. Bannon had been accused of intentionally leaking to conservative outlets, in order for them to criticize National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster. Bannon also feuded with the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.