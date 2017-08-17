Update: 1:04 p.m. EST—Eyewitness accounts are beginning to emerge after the vehicle-ramming attack.

Barcelona resident and American national Keith Fleming told the Associated Press that he heard a noise and went to his balcony to see what happened. He saw "women and children just running and they looked terrified."

"It's just kind of a tense situation....Clearly, people were scared," he said.

Update: 12:56 p.m. EST—Local radio station Cadena Ser Radio, citing police sources, says that at least 13 people have been killed in the vehicle-ramming attack. Police are yet to confirm this number, having only said that there are dead and injured as a result of the crash.

Spanish police have re-confirmed that they are treating the crash as an extremist attack.

The White House says that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is keeping President Donald Trump informed of the situation in Barcelona.

Update: 12:46 p.m. EST—The Spanish government ordered train stations around Barcelona closed as the manhunt for the attacker continues.

The U.S. Consulate in Barcelona told Americans to remain clear of the Las Ramblas area as a security operation remains underway.

The British Ambassador to Spain Simon Manley said that the British Foreign Office is in touch with Spanish authorities, telling any British nationals in Barcelona to remain in a safe area.

Update: 12:36 p.m. EST—Two people are dead after the vehicle-ramming attack on Barcelona's Las Ramblas, a regional government source told AFP news agency.

"One of the attackers is holed up in a bar," said the source.

The number of injured remains unconfirmed but local media and eyewitnesses have said that the van hit dozens of people.

Catalan police said they have activated the protocols for the aftermath of an attack, but said that it could not confirm the motive behind the vehicle-ramming, even though they believe it to be intentional.

Update: 12:26 p.m. EST—Catalan police confirmed that there are dead and injured following the attack on Las Ramblas. They did not provide specific numbers.

They said that there is a manhunt underway for the driver of the van who plowed into dozens of civilians in Barcelona. Local media has said that the attacker is holed up in a bar.

Authorities are yet to confirm this but footage posted on Twitter showed armed police searching for the attacker in La Boqueria food market.

Update: 12:16 p.m. EST—El Pais is reporting that the driver of the van has holed himself in a Barcelona bar after plowing into civilians.

El Periodico newspaper reported that two armed men had locked themselves in a bar, and reported gunfire in the area of the La Boqueria Market. Police are yet to confirm that there is a stand-off with armed men.

While no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, Spain has so far avoided a vehicle-ramming assault directed or inspired by the Islamic State militant group (ISIS).

But the country still remains at the forefront of counter-terrorism in Europe, as it sits in close proximity to North Africa, and even has the European Union's only territory in North Africa, the enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla. Spanish authorities in recent years have broken up several cells with Moroccan nationals members or leaders of the networks.

Update: 12:06 p.m. EST—Images published by public broadcaster RTVE showed at least three people lying on the ground after the incident.

Video footage shot after the vehicle-ramming showed civilians running away from the scene. Many would have been enjoying a summer's day in the middle of the coastal city.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said that he is in touch with the relevant authorities and that the priority after the incident is to help the injured.

Barcelona emergency services have told anyone in the Placa Catalunya area to remain where they are, and stay inside.

Police requested that those who are safe in the area use social media to tell their friends and families that they are okay.

Update: 11:56 a.m. EST—Barcelona police have now confirmed that the crash on Las Ramblas is a "terorrist attack."

Local media, cited by Reuters, said that two armed men had barricaded themselves in a restaurant near Las Ramblas.

The incident is ongoing and the motive for the attack remains unclear. But Las Ramblas is one of the most popular streets in the northern Spanish city, with a wide berth for pedestrians to walk, that allows cars to drive either side.

Eyewitness footage showed police evacuating and cordoning off the Placa Catalunya area.

Update: 11:46 a.m. EST—Authorities have not confirmed the arrest of the vehicle's driver and Spanish weekly newspaper El Pais, citing a police source, reported that the driver of the van fled the scene on foot.

Spanish daily La Vanguardia reported that the white van hit dozens of people. The number of casualties remains unclear.

Ambulances were on the scene to treat those injured in the crash and police cordoned off the street and closed its stores. Police reiterated that people should avoid the area, and only follow "information from official sources."

Original story:

A van plowed into dozens of pedestrians on the famous Las Ramblas shopping street on Thursday in what Spanish police are calling a "massive crash."

Barcelona emergency services warned the public to stay away from Placa Catalunya an confirmed that a "serious incident" was underway.

They said that a white van mounted the sidewalk, striking civilians on the street that is popular with tourists.

Footage circulating on social media showed police sealing off the Placa Catalunya area. Other images purported to show a white van from the incident, with bodies on the ground.

There is no indication yet that the incident is a terrorist attack, but if it is it would represent Spain's first in over a decade. The deadliest attack in Europe for decades took place in Spain when an Al-Qaeda-inspired cell blew up a Madrid commuter train in 2004, killing 192 people.

Western European countries have suffered a series of vehicle-ramming attacks inspired by the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), the deadliest in the southern French city of Nice, which left 86 people dead. Berlin and London have also been targeted in deadly vehicle assaults.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.