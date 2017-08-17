Police in Barcelona have confirmed that a van attack in the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas on Thursday that left at least 13 dead and 50 others injured, was “terrorism.” No claim of responsibility has yet been made. However, supporters of the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) were quickly celebrating the attack on the Spanish city online.

Related: Barcelona attack live updates: Van plows into crowd on famous Las Ramblas

The manner of the posts, publishing images, prior warnings of attacks and praise, was similar to those posted in the aftermath of a bomb that exploded at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, in May, according to Rita Katz, director of SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks the online activity of terrorist groups. ISIS later claimed responsibility for the incident, which left 22 people dead.

Daily Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek delivered to your inbox

2) #ISIS accounts celebrating #Barcelona similarly to after #Manchester: Publishing images, previous warnings & praises. No claim yet tho pic.twitter.com/0cd7r1jSh1 — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) August 17, 2017

3. Pro-ISIS channels are wasting no time and are breathlessly sharing news of the attack. (Note: We have no indication this was ISIS) pic.twitter.com/DOvVb0i1e6 — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) August 17, 2017

Witnesses in Barcelona described a white van speeding through the large, central pedestrianized boulevard in the capital of Catalonia, Spain, aiming directly for the crowds of people gathered in the heart of the city and at the height of the summer tourist season. Authorities indicated they expect the death toll to rise.

After the van drove into pedestrians, the driver reportedly fled the scene on foot. Multiple Spanish media outlets reported that police were hunting a man named Driss Oukabir.

LATEST: Several Spanish media outlets report this man, named as Driss Oukabir, is being hunted in Barcelona after terror attack. pic.twitter.com/ZvCBqrGwpc — The Spain Report (@thespainreport) August 17, 2017

Terrorism attack confirmed in #Barcelona — Mossos (@mossos) August 17, 2017

The manner of the attack mirrored other incidents across Europe in the past two years. Britain has suffered two such attacks this year, near Parliament in Westminster in March and at London Bridge and Finsbury Park in June. In December 2016, a truck drove into a packed Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people. A few months earlier, a truck drove into Bastille Day crowds in the French city of Nice, killing 86 people. With the exception of Finsbury Park, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Spain, however, has not suffered a successful attack since a series of bombings exploded on four commuter trains in Madrid in 2004, killing 192 people. A radical jihadi cell with links to Al-Qaeda was found to have been responsible.

Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images