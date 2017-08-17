Who Is Driss Oukabir? Barcelona Van Attack Suspect Hunted by Police

Updated | The van used to plow down and kill at least 13 people and injure as many as 50 others Thursday in Barcelona's busy Las Ramblas district was reportedly rented by a man named Driss Oukabir, Spanish news outlet El Pais reported.

Oukabir is reportedly a Moroccan citizen who was born in the town of Aghbala but is also a legal resident of Spain, police told El Pais. He also had spent time in a jail in Figueres and had been released in 2012. He lives in Ripoll, located some 65 miles north of Barcelona and near where he rented the van.

Oukabir is 28 years old and he arrived in Barcelona from Morocco Sunday.

At least one alleged attacker has been arrested, according to Spanish television station RTVE. It is presently unclear if that suspect is Oukabir. News outlet The Spain Report claimed that authorities had not yet apprehended Oukabir.

In what has been called a terrorist attack, some initial local reports claimed that as many as 13 people may have been killed. Agence France-Presse cited a source that said two people had been killed. The death toll of 13 has since been confirmed,

Reports surfaced Thursday that the Islamic State militant group, well known to conduct attacks outside its strongholds in Iraq and Syria with satellite members, had started to praise the attack online. As of the time of publishing, ISIS had yet to formally take credit for the attack, but it has been responsible for recent attacks around Europe, such as the Manchester concert bombing in the United Kingdom earlier this year and the Nice truck attack in France last year.

Oukabir rented the van used in the attack in the town of Santa Perpetua de Mogoda, located north of Barcelona, El Pais reported, citing Spain’s Civil Guard.

Eyewitness accounts indicated that the driver of the van had attempted to run people down as they were crossing the street in the very busy and tourist-heavy area of one of Spain’s most famous and populous cities.

Photos of the attack site quickly flooded social media, showing victims lying on the sidewalks and police and emergency responders helping victims. Smoke and debris were also seen around the van used in the attack.

Areas around the city were reportedly evacuated, and public transportation in the heart of the city was closed down.

This story has been updated to include more information about Oukabir and the number of people killed.