The Best and Worst Witch Movies, According to Actual Witches

In the final, harrowing scene in 2015’s The Witch, a young girl named Thomasin (Anna Taylor Joy) has a conversation with her family goat, Black Peter. Without moving his mouth, he asks her, “Wouldst thou like to live deliciously?” She rises into the trees among other witches, all of them screaming and singing into the night. It’s a thrilling and disturbing sequence, but according to actual witches, it’s just another shock-value example of Puritan values tainting the way we talk about women.

Newsweek interviewed nearly 30 practicing witches from Reddit, Twitter and New York City covens, asking them what they thought about representations of witchcraft in popular entertainment. Across practices and cultures, witches seem to agree on a few things. They’re tired of the media sensationalizing their beliefs and depicting witches as connected to Satan. They say we’re overdue for "explicitly feminist" witchcraft films as well as those that show witches who aren’t just white women. And pretty much everyone agreed that Practical Magic, the 1998 film based on Alice Hoffman’s novel of the same name, is a damn near masterpiece.

Many expressed discomfort about their practice being included in films at all. One anonymous witch said, “it'd be nice to see witchcraft just used as one of many normalized descriptions of a person's character, without necessarily needing the whole plot to revolve around it.” Another witch, who asked to be referred to as Adaryn, added, “spells and cards aren't even remotely the most interesting things about me, and I'd be very disappointed if those were the only stories anyone told about me when I leave this life for the next.”

But, if Hollywood is going to continue churning out movies about witches, the witch community has a couple of pointers. Linnesarh Helpern, a witch who co-runs the publication Horror Honeys, said too many films depict witchcraft as a selfish force of evil. “It would be great if people took the time to understand what it means to be a witch,” Helpern said. “It’s one of the most peaceful and respectful belief systems out there, and it’s about embracing everything around you and not hurting anyone.”

Iconic on-screen witches, from The Wizard of Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West to Glinda the Good Witch, provoke sharp reactions from today’s witch community.

Many witches credit Margaret Hamilton's Wicked Witch of the West as their first memory of a cinematic witch. Reeves said, “she seemed simply misunderstood and angry about it,” and she recalled that “she dressed modestly, rather than wearing glitter and a dress that’s impossible to move in. I always wanted to know more about her.”

Sandy Devito, a young secular witch, expressed the same curiosity in Hamilton’s green-skinned, cackling character. “As an adult I've come to love her in [Wizard of Oz],” Devito said, “and I feel protective of her, as I do pretty much all negatively portrayed witches in media. That role is still what the average person thinks of when you say the word "witch"—green skin, crooked long nose (a racist stereotype), conical hat, broomstick, black clothes.”

Glinda the Good Witch, with all her empathy and positive power, was “a revelation” for Chicago-based witch Ravyn Cybele as a kid. “A good witch?! And she has wings and wears a princess dress?! I was hooked.”

Although she was intoxicating for many young girls who grew up to study and practice witchcraft, characters like Glinda are rare. Witches, as the real ones will remind you, have always stood in for difficult, childless, independent women in fiction—before strong, female characters were commonplace in Hollywood, the only way for a woman to look powerful on film was to make her evil. That’s how we ended up with so many memorable, cruel witch characters like the Wicked Witch, the Sanderson sisters, or Anjelica Huston in 1990’s The Witches.

Blaidd, a witch who practices “a mix of Druid philosophy and traditional folk witchcraft” said stereotypical, evil witches on film are just vestiges of an old, Puritan mindset that still pervades our culture. “You have to keep in mind [The Witch] was largely written from a Puritan and Protestant perspective,” Blaidd said. “The worst offender is the association with the Christian Devil.” Other witches agree with Blaidd; Hope Rehak said, “Basically, anytime I see witchcraft in a film as being linked to Christianity (which it predates) or the devil (which is absurd), it bothers me."

So what about witches on film who use their power for good? These benevolent witches are popping up in contemporary film. Several witches brought up characters from Kiki’s Delivery Service, Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, Elaine (Samantha Robinson) in 2016’s The Love Witch, Veronica Lake in I Married a Witch, and the store owner in The Craft (though not the teen heroines themselves) as positive, nuanced examples of witches on film. Nearly everyone, however, gushed about Practical Magic, the 1998 film based on Alice Hoffman’s novel of the same name. Different witches called it “an antithesis to the negative witch stereotype,” “great representation” and “a story about love and family”.

To real-life witches, their beliefs have much more to do with femininity, community and the natural world than curses or communing with dark forces. As thrilling as Thomasin’s ascent is in The Witch, the same ritual (dancing naked around a fire, under the moon) is described in the preferred Practical Magic. Sandra Bullock’s character yells after her daughters that they’re not permitted to dance naked under the moon with their grand-aunts, who are also witches. Dianne Weist’s character answers, “The nudity is entirely optional, as you well remember!” To many witches, it’s that combination of good humor and inclusive community, not so much the dark spectacle of worship, that defines what they do.