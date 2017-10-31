Betsy DeVos Wears Progressive ‘Magic School Bus’ Costume While Stripping Student Protections

Seat belts, everyone!

Controversial Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos tried to get into the Halloween spirit on Monday only to enrage half of America by misappropriating the beloved cartoon character Ms. Frizzle from The Magic School Bus.

On the show, Ms. Frizzle was known as the progressive, quixotic teacher who led students on magical adventures in the 1990s classic TV series. The conservative DeVos, meanwhile, is driving a different bus: Her Department of Education is reviewing Obama-era guidelines extending protections and freedoms to disabled students, as well as to transgender children attending public schools. She has also moved to protect alleged campus rapists.

“Betsy DeVos how dare you besmirch the good name and honor of Ms. Frizzle,” wrote The Cut’s senior writer, Gabriella Paiella.

Others rejected DeVos’s dress-up stunt by referring to criticism of the secretary for de-emphasizing science education in student assessments.

“Unlike @BetsyDeVos, Ms. Frizzle supported science in the classroom,” added Representative Mark Pocan, the Democrat from Wisconsin.

“Take chances, make mistakes, get messy!” was Ms. Frizzle’s trademark phrase during the show’s airing. DeVos’s ideas for classroom environments are much less idealistic, however.

She’s rescinded 72 documents detailing the rights of disabled students, revoked guidelines for campus sexual assault victims and nullified the previous administration’s stance on allowing transgender children to use school bathrooms that match their gender identity.

Some offered the education secretary backhanded praise for going out on a limb—DeVos was one of the few Cabinet appointees who actually dressed up for Halloween.

“Find a costume that transforms who you actually are,” Twitter user Hanif Abdurraqib wrote Tuesday. “Respect to Betsy DeVos for dressing up as someone with an actual background in education.”

David Shulkin M.D., secretary of Veterans Affairs, also got into the spirit, wearing a novelty knife that appeared to be embedded in his head at the same White House event. Unlike DeVos, he emerged relatively unscathed on Twitter.

The Magic School Bus has seen a resurgence in 2017, and DeVos isn’t the only taking notice. Netflix is revamping the show for a streaming reprisal later this year, since literally nothing is sacred anymore.