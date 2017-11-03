There are still a few weeks to go before Christmas shoppers really need to start checking items off their family wish lists. But some retailers are already starting to offer seasonal sales for the early birds who want to get the ball rolling on holiday shopping before the Black Friday frenzy.

Just three days into the month of November and Target, Walmart, Amazon, Ebay and Costo have already started announcing their Black Friday deals, offering early discounts on a number of items including toys, appliances and electronics. And while some of the deals are sweet—like, for instance, Walmart is reducing the price of a $1,599 Samsung TV down to $597 as a part of its early holiday sales—retail experts believe that the discounts will still be the best on Black Friday, which falls on November 24 this year.

“Some of the deals out there are awesome right now but we believe they are going to get even better,” Janice Lieberman, consumer expert for DealNews, told ABC News on Friday. “So if you feel like you’ve got to have that item and you've never seen it that cheap buy it [and] hold on to the receipt.”

Amazon:

The website launched its Black Friday Store on Wednesday, offering a 30-day trial for Amazon Prime memberships, which feature free two-day shipping and 30-minute early access to new Amazon Black Friday deals that roll out each day leading up to Black Friday.

Some of the discounts that are already featured include Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot for $69.98; refurbished Echo Dot for $34.99; $50 savings on three-pack all-new Echos; $100 savings on two-pack Echo Shows; TCL 32S305 32-Inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV priced at $169.99; $74 for Roku Premiere+ - HD and 4K UHD Streaming Media Player with HDR; Amazon Steam Link Media Player for $14.99; $400 off Samsung Electronics UN65MU7000 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model) and $15 off YI 1080p Home Camera Wireless IP Security Surveillance System (US Edition).

Ebay:

As a part of its "first-minute" deals Ebay rolled out on the first of the month, the online shopping center is offering a slew of rotating discounts on electronics and home goods starting with 60 percent off Samsonite 3-piece Tenacity Set, 55 percent off KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, 35 percent off Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ Retina Display 128GB Wi-Fi, 45 percent off Diamondback Overdrive Sport Hardtail Mountain Bike and 30 percent off Huffy Bantam 29″ 21 Speed Aluminum Mountain Bicycle.

Target:

Although the retailer won’t release its full Black Friday ad until Wednesday, shoppers should expect to see tech discounts, free shipping, and returns on all online orders without a minimum spending amount. REDcard holders also will receive an additional 5 percent off all orders online and in-store every day.

Deals on gaming and electronics include the Xbox One X 1TB Project Scorpio Edition (preorder) for $499.99, one free Xbox game—up to $59.99 in value—with the purchase of an Xbox console, 20 percent off Xbox One Wireless Controllers, 25 percent off PlayStation VR Core for PS4, 10 percent off select TVs,15 percent off JLab JBuddies Headphones and boardgames listed as buy two get one free.

Walmart:

Dubbed "Opening Act" Holiday Specials, the early deals at Walmart start with free two-day shipping on online orders over $35. Despite sales being already in full swing, the superstore won’t publish its official Black Friday holiday ad until Thursday.

Nonetheless, shoppers should expect to see deals on the following: $597.99 for Samsung 55" Class FHD (1080P) Smart LED TV; Xbox One S 500GB console with choice of a free video game or a Microsoft controller for $279; $92 off RCA Galileo Pro 11.5" 32GB 2-in-1 Tablet with Keyboard Case Android 6.0; $199 for Straight Talk Apple iPhone 6 32GB Prepaid Smartphone; Acer A315-51-380T 15.6" , 7th Gen Intel Core i3-7100U, 4GB DDR4, 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home all priced at $309; Sceptre 40" Class FHD (1080P) LED TV (X405BV-FSR) for $199.99; $395 for Acer Aspire A315-51-51SL, 15.6" HD, 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7200U, 6GB DDR4, 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home and $398 for VIZIO 55" Class 4K (2160P) Full Array LED TV (D55un-E1).

Costco:

The wholesale center won’t actually start offering deals until Thanksgiving Day (they are, however, expected to last through November 27). But the retailer has started announcing how good the Black Friday deals are expected to be; for instance, regularly priced $1,200 Asus ROG GL753 gaming laptops at $950, HP’s Pavilion 23.8-inch all-in-one computers for $650 and HP’s Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop for $800 instead of its regular price of $1,150.

Other deals will include the following: $50 discount on two-pack Google Home hubs; $100 discount on the camera and drone DJI Mavic Pro Aerial Camera Bundle; $20 off microSD cards for smartphones and computers; Xbox One S bundle equipped with a three-month Game Pass and extra controller for $300; $100 off Sony’s PlayStation 4 1TB Slim console and PlayStation 4 1TB Slim console bundle for just $290 featuring Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: WWII video games.