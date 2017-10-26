On Thursday lunchtime on an airport runway in Newquay, Cornwall, England, the Bloodhound SSC will get its first-ever public test.

It’s the latest stage of a project whose eventual aim is to break the world land speed record of 763.035 miles per hour, set in October 1997 by Royal Air Force Wing Commander Andy Green. Twenty years after breaking the sound barrier in the Nevada desert in the Thrust SSC, Green is the man at the controls again, driving a vehicle designed using a mixture of fighter jet, Formula One and spacecraft technology.

While Bloodhound SSC’s engineers, based in Bristol in the west of England, hope to reach 1,000 mph (1,610 kph) in the official record attempt in 2019, Thursday’s run will be much gentler—the latest in a series of trials aimed at stress-testing the vehicle’s technology. Green should reach around 200 mph (320 kph) at Newquay Airport, according to the BBC.

While a large crowd is expected to witness the trial run live, those who can’t be present can still watch the test via the stream below from Bloodhound’s official YouTube channel. The stream will be live from 7.30 a.m. ET, with the test expected at 8 a.m. ET.