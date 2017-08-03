Most pediatric health experts agree that when it comes to a newborn’s development, breast is best. Studies have shown far-reaching benefits from breastfeeding. Breast milk boosts the infant immune system and offers protection from diseases and pathogens. Some work found a link between breastfeeding and increased IQ during the early months of development. Breastfeeding also promote a strong bond between mother and child.

Despite these widely documented benefits, no country in the world fully meets recommended standards for breastfeeding, according to a new report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) published for World Breastfeeding Week.

The 2017 Global Breastfeeding Scorecard tracked breastfeeding rates in 194 nations. Only 40 percent of children younger than six months are breastfed exclusively (given nothing but breast milk) in these regions, the evaluation showed. Just 23 countries have exclusive breastfeeding rates above 60 percent. The lack of investment in breastfeeding education and awareness in China, India, Indonesia, Mexico and Nigeria has resulted in 236,000 child deaths each year, and and a loss of $119 billion.

But experts say the problem could be easily fixed. It would cost roughly $4.70 per newborn to increase the global rate of exclusive breastfeeding among children under six months to 50 per cent by 2025.

The report delivered many insights about the obstacles stopping mother's milk from becoming a more common source of infant nourishment. Here are five of them: