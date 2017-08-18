President Donald Trump’s brand is one of his most—if not the most—precious possessions. He puts his name on everything: Trump steaks, Trump golf, Trump hotels, Trump condos, Trump ties, and the failed Trump University.

Some of these products have been complete flops. But he’s recovered from each, galvanizing his image with The Apprentice reality TV show. It’s difficult, however, to continue trading on a brand if it’s been irreparably tainted.

The fallout from President Trump’s comments this week equating white supremacists and neo-Nazis who march on Charlottesville, Virginia, with those who opposed them, branding experts say, marks a turning point for the president’s commercial and political brands, which have become intertwined.

It remains to be seen, they say, whether Trump can recover—but he did (after all) box his way out of bankruptcy.

“I think it’s going to frame him historically as aligned with these fringe groups that are not consistent with the character of America,” Eric Schiffer, CEO of Reputation Management Consultants told Newsweek.

But in the moment, politically, Schiffer said, “I think what you’re left with is this almost radioactive component to him that is low grade, it’s dirty bomb level. We’ll have to see how long the fallout will be on that.”

On Thursday the Washington Post reported that three large fundraising groups, including The American Cancer Society, pulled their gala events from Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago golf club. Similar sized events have brought in $100,000 and $275,000 each. Membership at the club also runs as $200,000 a head after prices were hiked early this year.

“People are not going to want to have any association” with the Trump name if he continues to align himself with hard-right groups, said Schiffer. “It’s like knowing your neighbor is suddenly a Nazi. You’re not going to want to publicly hang out there because of the taint,” he said.

Dozens of CEOs from some of America’s largest companies—including Intel, 3M, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan, U.S. Steel, and Under Armor—also abandoned Trump’s Manufacturing Council and Strategy and Policy Forums early Wednesday.

Their exit followed Trump’s explosive press conference Tuesday, in which he said there were some “very fine” people marching among the neo-Nazis and his public chiding of Ken Frazier, the CEO of drugmaker Merck who quit the manufacturing counsel.

“As CEO of Merck, and as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism,” Frazier said in a statement after Trump’s tepid condemnation of white supremacists over the weekend.

Trump’s response, condemning violence and bigotry “on both sides” contrasted against the death of counter protester Heather Hayer after she was rammed by a car that police said was driven by one of the white nationalist marchers. The attack injured 19 others.

“For the vast majority of Americans there is a defined boundary between backlash to political correctness and overt hatred,” Paul Marcum, president of the marketing agency Truffle Pig, told Business Insider. “Charlottesville revealed that boundary—and the president’s response to missed that distinction and ended up on the wrong side of that boundary.”

The social media analytics company Brandwatch has measured sentiment online and Under Armor and Intel even got a brand boost for standing up to the president.

On Thursday Trump double down on his comments, tweeting that people who marched with neo-Nazis just wanted to protect “our beautiful statues and monuments.” The march was ostensibly organized around a push to remove Charlottesville’s statue of Confederate Army General Robert E. Lee.

“This is the first big post presidential urgent warning to brand Trump,” said Schiffer, who recalled that Trump’s hotels and properties were down before the inauguration and received a boost from the glow of the presidency.

In early August just days before the Charlottesville rally the Washington Post revealed that the Trump Hotel in Washington D.C. has turned an impressive $2 million profit in the first months of 2017. These are impressive numbers for a hotel in its first year. Yet after Trump’s comments people could begin avoiding the Trump brand.

“A number of people” on Wall Street have phoned up Trump’s economic advisor Gary Cohn, including members of his former firm Goldman Sachs, and recommended he resign to protect his reputation, said CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin Thursday. Cohn, who is Jewish has been made squeamish by Trump’s comments.

Trump has also lashed out at senior Republicans like Lindsey Graham, John McCain, and Jeff Flake, who have criticized his response to the Charlottesville violence. Republicans are deeply anxious that Trump is ruining their party’s brand, according to a report this week.

Schiffer predicts that Trump’s approval rating will sink further to 31 percent on his handling of Charlottesville. “To many moderates and Republicans that consider themselves more moderate in nature, this was a strike at the jugular of the president’s brand,” he said.

Trump will attempt to clean things up because the commercial fortunes of the Trump Organization are a “big underlying force for him,” Schiffer predicted, because “you can follow the dotted line on the Trump business brand” and his daughter Ivanka Trump’s fashion line and home products.

“But legislatively this has been a steak through the heart of their agenda for this year,” he said.