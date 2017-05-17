Captain of Singapore Cargo Ship Found Clinging to Buoy After Several Hours at Sea

Spanish coast guard rescued the captain of cargo ship out of Singapore after he was spotted clinging to a buoy in the sea off the port of Tarifa, AFP reported Wednesday.

The man—who wearing only a white shirt—was suffering from extreme dehydration and sun-exposure and had likely been in the water for several hours, police said.

It is thought that his ship, the Morning Nini, had been bound for Singapore and crossing through the Gibraltar strait close to the Spanish territory of Ceuta.

Subscribe to Newsweek from $1 per week

He was found after passers-by in Tarifa reported a man at sea, battling strong waves and high winds Monday according to a police statement reported in the Guardian.

“He presented signs of extreme hypothermia, bloated lips, face and eyes, and swollen eyelids due to exposure to the sun and salty water,” it said.

The Morning Ninni had alerted the Spanish coastguard that a man “may have fallen overboard” Tuesday morning.

According to local newspapers, the man remains in a serious condition at the Hospital Punta Europa in Algeciras.