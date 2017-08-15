Yet another business leader has dropped out of Donald Trump's manufacturing jobs initiative amid concerns about how the president responded to the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

Scott Paul, the president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, resigned just before noon on Tuesday, tweeting that "it's the right thing for me to do." He joined Ken Frazier, the CEO of Merck; Kevin Plank, the CEO of Under Armour; and Brian Krzanich, the CEO of Intel; all of whom left the team Monday after Trump initially failed to condemn white nationalists' involvement in the Virginia demonstrations that left three dead and dozens injured.

"America's leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal," Frazier said in a statement. "I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism."

The resignations followed a June decision by Tesla co-founder Elon Musk to withdraw from the council over Trump's intent to leave the Paris climate agreement. In nonpolitical departures, Mario Longhi, Mark Fields and Klaus Kleinfeld left as well, because they stepped down from their positions, Axios reported. Thea Lee did the same, according to Politico.

After Charlottesville, Trump fought back against the most recent exits, tweeting Tuesday that "for every CEO that drops out…I have many to take their place." But it's clear his council has taken a hit.

Here's who's left on the team composed of people the White House once described as "some of the world's most successful and creative business leaders:"