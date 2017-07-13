Chelsea could sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for £60 million ($78 million) after missing out on Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

Antonio Conte’s team is facing a crisis this summer after Lukaku, the 24-year-old Belgian striker, decided not to return to Stamford Bridge, and instead opted to join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

Conte has told Diego Costa, the team’s top scorer last season, that he is not in his plans going forward, leaving 23-year-old Michy Batshuayi as his only attacking option.

Sports Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek Sports delivered to your inbox

But, according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea could potentially sign the prolific scorer Aubameyang for £60 million, which would see the club break its transfer record.

The 28-year-old from Gabon was expected to be heading to China this summer to join Tianjin Quanjin. But the report suggest the Chinese Super League team has pulled out as it believes Aubameyang wants to join the Premier League champion.

Related: Who is Tiemoue Bakayoko?

Aubameyang has scored 85 goals in 128 appearances for Dortmund since 2013, first under Jurgen Klopp, now at Liverpool, and then Thomas Tuchel. He scored 42 goals in 51 appearances last season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, has made just one major signing this summer, bringing in center back Antonio Rudiger from Roma for £34 million ($44 million).

The team expects to sign Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko this week for £34 million, but reports suggest Mourinho may trump the offer from his former club.

Chelsea is also targeting Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan but United is reportedly hoping to ink 29-year-old Belgian as well. Mourinho is causing plenty of concern at his former club.

Richard Heathcote/Getty