Chris Jericho is best known for his runs in WCW/WWE but made waves earlier this year when he wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). Now it seems he will return to face one of the New Japan’s most popular stars.

During NJPW’s Wrestling Dontaku show, Chris Jericho attacked Testuya Naito after he and his Los Ingobernables de Japon faction won a 10-man tag match against Suzukigun. Naito stayed in the ring to celebrate his win with his fans and, as he headed to the back, aa fan with a luchador mask attacked the NJPW star.

The masked man dragged Naito back to the ring and continued his assault before taking off his hoodie and mask, revealing Chris Jericho. Check out Jericho’s surprise return to NJPW below.

Jericho and Naito have a short history together. On Jan. 5 during NJPW’s New Year Dash, Jericho attacked Naito at the end of the show but the two were separated before things escalated further. Jericho hadn’t been seen on NJPW television since, prompting reports that the angle was scrapped for unknown reasons.

Y2J himself spoke about the angle on the Chris Van Vliet YouTube show in April, saying that nothing was planned with NJPW but Jericho was clearly trying to keep the surprise as much of a secret as possible.

Chris Jericho was last seen participating in the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia for WWE on April 27, but now the Fozzie frontman is moving forward in this feud with Naito. NJPW’s next big show is Dominion in June wrestling fans can expect a proper match then.

The upcoming match with Naito will be Jericho’s second for NJPW. At Wrestle Kingdom 11 on June 4, Jericho wrestled Kenny Omega in a no disqualification match that was arguably the best of the show.

