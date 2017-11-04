Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile claimed she nearly replaced then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton with former Vice President Joe Biden after Clinton fainted, Brazile revealed in her new book that has already resulted in significant blowback for Democrats earlier this week.

Brazile, who took over the DNC after Debbie Wasserman Shultz resigned after WikiLeaks dumped stolen DNC emails, believed there was an “odor of failure” to the Democratic campaign and thought of employing her powers as chair to oust Clinton in favor of Biden when Clinton fell on September 11, 2016 due to a bout with pneumonia, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

In the book title “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump In the White House,” Brazile reportedly made damning claims of the DNC and Clinton campaign’s inner workings.

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

AFP via Getty Images/Paul J. Richards

Denouncing mismanagement and failure to disclose Clinton’s illness to the public, which she described as “shameful,” the political analyst wrote she considered many combinations to replace Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine and ultimately kept coming back to the potential pairing of Biden and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey).

But Brazile stated she did not want to disappoint women around the country who were for Clinton and wanted to see a woman take the White House for the first time in the country’s history.

“I thought of Hillary, and all the women in the country who were so proud of and excited about her. I could not do this to them,” she wrote.

After Clinton collapsed, Brazile claims she got a call from Biden’s chief of staff and other top Democrats who wanted to make sure she “didn’t do anything crazy.”

The revelation of a possible replacing of Clinton less than two months from the general election against then-Republican candidate Donald Trump was only the second bombshell to strike the Democrats this week, and again from Brazile’s tome.

In the first excerpt released of the book Thursday, Brazile wrote she “promised” Sanders she would dig and find out if the DNC had “rigged” the primary process to elevate Clinton’s campaign over his.

Brazile claimed to have unearthed an August 2015 agreement made between the Clinton campaign and DNC that would give her campaign control of staffing, fundraising and finances, which Brazile said was essentially Clinton’s way of taking over the party well before the Democratic primaries began.

Brazile’s claims led to outcries from Sanders’ supporters, as well as Democrats, and led to current DNC chair Tom Perez to pen a letter to party members assuring of “transparency” in the 2020 election.