Karl Oliver, a state representative and funeral home director in Mississippi, decried the "destruction" of several Confederate monuments throughout the state in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon, calling for the lynching of Louisiana lawmakers and leaders working to remove the controversial statues.

The Republican representative elected last year to serve in the Mississippi House of Representatives slammed efforts to eradicate statues that many of his colleagues have deemed racially insensitive. "The destruction of these monuments, erected in the loving memory of our family and fellow Southern Americans, is both heinous and horrific," Oliver wrote in a status that remained published as of Monday at 12:15 p.m. EST. "If the, and I use this term extremely loosely, "leadership" of Louisiana wishes to, in a Nazi-ish fashion, burn books or destroy historical monuments of OUR HISTORY, they should be LYNCHED!"

Related: Confederate Monuments and Historical Interpretations

Subscribe to Newsweek from $1 per week

"Let it be known, I will do all in my power to prevent this from happening in our state," the post continued.

Newsweek

The Republican lawmaker's calls to lynch those involved in the removal of any Confederate monuments comes at a time when the southern United States is grappling with how to deal with its racist past, as Democratic lawmakers and civil activists spearhead efforts to remove statues honoring generals who were critical in maintaining slavery and oppression against African-Americans throughout history.

The movement reached a high peak when activist Bree Newsome scaled a flagpole flying the Confederate flag outside of the South Carolina capitol in 2015, bringing the debate to the national stage. On Friday, the last of four monuments celebrating the Confederacy was removed from a landmark in New Orleans, after the City Council declared each of the statues public nuisances.

Reuters

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who initially raised the motion to remove the Confederate monuments immediately after the racially motivated shooting of a historically black church in South Carolina, has said an American flag and newly built fountains will replace the controversial figures.

Calls to Oliver's cellphone, his office line in the House of Representatives and his funeral home went repeatedly unanswered Monday. An operator taking messages for the lawmaker at his private business tells Newsweek reporters have been seeking comment—or an apology—ever since the status was posted over the weekend.