The University of Texas in Austin (UT-Austin) has removed its four remaining statues honoring Confederate figures overnight.

The removal of the statues depicting General Robert E. Lee Albert Sidney Johnston, John Reagan and James Stephen Hogg began just before midnight local time, reported KSAT 12.

University President Greg Fenves announced the removal of the statues in a written statement, and said the decision had been reached in consultations between student leaders, faculty, staff and alumni after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted into violence.

The events of Charlottesville "make it clear, now more than ever, that Confederate monuments have become symbols of modern white supremacy and neo-Nazism," Fenves said.

The Charlottesville rally was held to protest against the planned removal of a statue of general Lee in the town. Anti-racism activist Heather Heyer was killed when a car allegedly driven by a white nationalist plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters.

In the wake of the violence, several towns and institutions accelerated plans to remove Confederate monuments, with four statues of Confederate figures removed in Baltimore Tuesday.

Early Saturday, Duke University removed a statue of General Lee that had been vandalized, while protesters have called for the statue of a Confederate soldier on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill to be removed.

UT-Austin had removed a statue of Confederate president Jefferson Davis from its campus after the 2015 Charleston shooting by white supremacist Dylann Roof on an African-American church, which killed nine people.

Roof had posed with Confederate flags and white supremacist emblems in pictures posted online.

Fenves said that the statues of Lee, Texas general Johnston, and Confederacy postmaster Reagan will be removed to a museum for “scholarly study.” The statue of Hogg, a governor of Texas and son of a Confederate general, will be relocated to another campus, he said.