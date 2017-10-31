Tribal Police at a reservation in northeastern Wisconsin have issued a warning after crystal meth was found mixed with Halloween candy in a child’s trick or treat bag.

"It looked like a crystal-type substance, subsequently was tested and confirmed it was methamphetamine," Ben Warrington, Menominee tribal emergency management coordinator, told WLUK on Tuesday.

Menominee Tribal Police Department

Parents alerted police after finding the drug in their child’s trick or treat bag. The child had been given the bag in the Keshena area in the Menominee Indian reservation Sunday night, and did not ingest the substance.

Police told the network it’s unclear if the drugs were handed out on purpose.

"We're not sure, it does look like this is an isolated incident, we haven't received any other reports," explained Tribal Police Detective Josh Lawe, as cited by WLUK.

The incident comes with rates of crystal meth use on Native American lands soaring.

According to the National Congress of American Indians, the rate of meth use among American Indians is the highest of any ethnicity in the country and more than twice as high as any other group.

The rate of drug-related deaths among American Indians more than quadrupled from 1979 to 2009, according to the Indian Health Service.

Police are urging parents to check their children's candy if they have been trick-or-treating in the Keshena area.