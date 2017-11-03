Stranger Things introduced a new character for fans to hate in Season 2: Billy Hargrove. Billy, Max's emotionally abusive step-brother, is terrible to pretty much everyone. But he seems to have a particular vendetta against Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), the show's only black character through Season 1. This year, viewers also met Lucas's parents and younger sister, Erica.

His dislike of Lucas sparks in episode 4, "Will the Wise," when Billy observes his sister and Lucas arguing in the school parking lot. Billy confronts Max about the argument, insisting that "there are a certain type of people in this world you stay away from" and that Lucas is "one of them." Billy has never spoken to Lucas—he doesn't even know his name—so it's hard to imagine what Billy is basing his judgement on other than physical appearance. Later, in episode 9, Billy physically assaults Lucas, warning him to stay away from Max.

Netflix

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

Yet 22-year-old actor Dacre Montgomery, also known for portraying the Red Ranger in 2017's Power Rangers, doesn't think his character has any racial bias. "I don't think it has anything to do with race," Montgomery told Newsweek."He loves his sister Max, and if it were any other kid bothering her he would have reacted the same way."

Montgomery said he understood why some might interpret Billy's "certain type of people" comment as racially charged. He added that originally, the script contained "a far worse piece of language" for Billy to call Lucas.

Montgomery wouldn't say what the word was since creators Matt and Ross Duffer ultimately cut the line from the script.

The modification altered the motivation behind Billy's aggression. "For the line to be racially charged, Billy would have to have that intention," Montgomery said.

Netflix

So what's next for Billy? Montgomery wants there to be an anti-hero arc for Billy in Season 3, and possibly a love interest. "It'd be interesting to compare the Billy we met in this season to one hanging out on the football field with a girlfriend," Montgomery said.

As for the fan theory about Billy's "romantic" scene with Steve in the gym showers, Montgomery didn't interpret any homoerotic tension. "I don't see it," he said. "I think Billy is a ladies man."