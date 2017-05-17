David De Gea may have already played his final game for Manchester United.

According to a report in the Manchester Evening News, Spain international goalkeeper De Gea has an increasingly uncertain future at Old Trafford with Real Madrid circling once again.

United plays Southampton at St Mary’s on the English south coast on Wednesday evening, knowing a fourth-place finish in the Premier League is now out of reach.

Sergio Romero will start the Europa League final against Ajax on May 24, while Joel Pereira is reported to be starting against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday in United’s final Premier League game of the season.

At the weekend, José Mourinho promised Romero a start in one of United’s final two league games. That would leave De Gea as a substitute until the end of the season, his last start the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Madrid has tried to sign De Gea on multiple occasions in the past and came closest in the summer of 2015, when delays in completing paperwork held up the deal on the final day of the season.

According to the Daily Mail , De Gea, who has not traveled with United’s squad to Southampton, is “disspirited” by United’s recent performances in the league and Mourinho’s decision not to play him in the Europa League final in Stockholm.

If Real wants to finally land De Gea, it will likely have to pay in the region of £60 million.