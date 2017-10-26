Ten years before Marvel created Deadpool (aka Wade Wilson) DC created Deathstroke (aka Slade Wilson). Unfortunately for DC—as has been the comic company's luck in recent years—Marvel Comics' obvious and intentional ripoff ended up more popular and profitable than the original. The Deadpool film got Ryan Reynolds, $783 million and even a Critics Choice Award—all because Marvels' Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld copied one of their favorite DC villains in the '90s.

But now Warner Bros. is hoping to cash in on some of that fame and profit with what was, after all, a DC idea. According to multiple reports, the studio is looking for a director for a Deathstroke solo film, and is in early talks with Gareth Evans (The Raid). Actor Joe Manganiello was previously set to play Deathstroke as the villain in Ben Affleck's solo Batman film, but the future of the character is unclear since Affleck stepped down from directing. (Matt Reeves will now direct, and Affleck will star.) Neither Evans nor Manganiello are yet confirmed for a Deathstroke film. Deathstroke has also appeared on screen in the CW's Arrow, portrayed by Manu Bennett.

So who actually is Deathstroke, the less-known inspiration for Marvel's Deadpool? He was first introduced to the DC universe in 1980 in New Teen Titans No. 2. Deadpool would come a decade later, when Nicieza told Liefeld his new character was too similar to Deathstroke. Instead of abandoning the idea, the creators decided to lean into it. Fans of Wade Wilson will easily recognize Slade Wilson's costume and chosen weaponry.

Marvel/DC

Both characters are hyper-violent mercenaries, and both have a love for killing brutally with a wide array of guns and swords. But unlike Wade, whose brain damage has turned him into a fun-loving albeit dangerous hitman, Slade's job makes him a serious supervillain. He enlisted in the army at the age of 16, and quickly became a master fighter. He was chosen by the army for an experimental super soldiers program and gained enhanced physical prowess (you know how these things go). His wife blamed him for maiming his son and shot out his right eye, hence the mask. Basically, he's like an evil Captain America mixed with a serious Deadpool.

So when it comes to the DC movie, don't expect the fun-loving, R-rated raunchy time that was Deadpool. But if Evans does take the reigns on the Deathstroke film, you can probably expect well-made, dark and beautiful action.