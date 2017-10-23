Tickets to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros square off on baseball’s biggest stage are still very much available on the secondary market—just be prepared to shell out a lot of cash for the honor of seeing the 2017 World Series live.

Buyers from all over the country are headed to either Los Angeles for the first two games or Houston for game three, and many are spending thousands of dollars, according to StubHub.

The most expensive seats are in Dodger Stadium, but Houston’s Minute Maid Park comes close.

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

Game one is Tuesday night in Los Angeles, with the first pitch scheduled for 8:09 p.m. EDT.

The matchup marks the first appearance in the World Series in 29 years for the Dodgers, which could explain the exorbitant secondary market prices.

The average ticket price for game one is $1,171 and the range between the most and least expensive seat could be equated to a jump in tax brackets. The cheapest ticket sold on StubHub went for $500, in the preferred loge box section of Dodger Stadium, and the most anyone has paid thus far is $15,570, for the Dugout Club section.

That section places fans smack between each dugout and behind home plate, and includes access to a buffet and two full bars, and even includes parking passes.

Overall, the average ticket prices at Dodger Stadium have fallen significantly since Friday, one day before it was known who Los Angeles would face in the series. Ticket market tracking firm TicketIQ pegged the average cost at $3,164, which was just below the Chicago Cubs average of $3,480 last year, according to ESPN.

Tickets for game one are still available on StubHub, and range from $749 to $35,000 for two Dugout Club spots.

Game two’s average price takes a bit of dip, but not by much. The average cost is $1,113, with the least expensive going for $438, in right field, while a Dugout Club spot sold for $16,117. There’s a little more than 11,200 tickets available on StubHub at the moment.

As of publishing time, the cheapest game two ticket available is $700 for a spot in Top Deck VIP section, in right field. The Dugout Club spots have slipped substantially, to $20,000 for two tickets on the secondary market.

When the series shifts to game three at Houston, prices drop across the board. The average ticket price is $1,036 for the first Astros World Series home game since 2005, while the current cheapest ticket is $500 for Minute Maid Park’s standing room only section. The least expensive ticket available right now is $390 for SRO.

The luxury Diamond Club section represents the most expensive Astros ticket sold so far, at $12,600, which affords access to a bar, a private dining area and a 30-foot panoramic projection screen to watch the game.