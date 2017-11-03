The Saturday Night Live actor tasked with portraying Donald Trump as a bullying, condescending fool said he shares a few qualities with the president—namely, sexist behavior toward women.

Alec Baldwin, an Emmy winner, admitted at The Paley Honors Luncheon that he is guilty of sexism and said he has bullyed, overlooked and underestimated women throughout his career. Baldwin called such sexism a generational issue that needs to change.

“I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way. I’ve bullied women. I’ve overlooked women. I’ve underestimated women,” Baldwin said. “Not as a rule—from time to time, I’ve done what a lot of men do, which is…when you don’t treat women the same way you treat men. You don’t. I’m from a generation where you really don’t and I’d like that to change. I really would like that to change.”

Baldwin's award-winning impression of Trump began during the 2016 presidential election campaign. He is heralded for harpooning the president's sexist behavior, such as an Access Hollywood recording that caught Trump admitting to preying on married women. Trump told Billy Bush he "just starts kissing" women because "when you're a star, they let you do it." Trump has long denied charges of predatory behavior toward women despite the audio recording.

There are no known charges against Baldwin, who has called the U.S. president a "sexual predator" and condemned his behavior as "horrifying." Baldwin asserted at the luncheon that sexism is rampant and called on people to make workplaces comfortable and safe for women.

“I think it’s important for us to try to make the workplace and beyond not only comfortable and right and fair and appropriate but as productive, as well,” Baldwin said. “I think a lot of what we’re dealing with within this issue is hurting our business. It’s making it less productive.”

His address comes after 80 women have accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, harassment and rape. Baldwin confessed he has long remained ignorant to the scope of the sexism in his profession.

“I knew of certain things, that there were rumors of things happening to people, but I didn’t necessarily know the scope," Baldwin said. "When you hear the hundreds and hundreds of women who are complaining about this—it’s been a very eye-opening experience for me personally. We’ve got to be vigilant in a new way to make sure that everybody is comfortable and that we get the job done together that we’re there to do.”