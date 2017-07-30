Trump’s White House Is The Best Thing That’s Ever Happened to News Chyron Writers

Covering the news in the era of Donald Trump is like running a marathon at full speed without stopping. Keeping up with the neverending "breaking news" can feel overwhelming. But there's one group of people who are in the midst of a renessaince thanks to the manic state of the news: chyron writers, the good people filling out the text at the bottom of your television screens

For chyron news headline writers, Trump's presidency is a gift. They finally have a president that's inspiring, just not always intentionally. Trump is the chyron writers muse, and they're finally getting some recognition for their hard work.

This lucky chyron writer was able to subtly correct the president's claim that Obamacare has been around for 17 years, when in fact it's only 7-years-old.

One can only ponder the chyron writers internal struggle over deciding how to accurately quote White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci: Use "d**k" or "[EXPLETIVE]?"

What is a chyron writer supposed to do when Congress announces it's going to vote on a bill to repeal Obamacare, but members just aren't sure exactly what the bill is going to entail? When in doubt, just spell it out.

Or when the chyron writer has had enough, and pulls a "I'm mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore" style breakdown à la Peter Finch's Howard Beale in the 1976 film Network.

Everybody confuses words sometimes (see 'Covefe'). To error is human, right? So it's totally understandable when the chyron writer accidently uses "patriarchs" instead of "patriots" and confuses everybody (including the president, whom we have to thank for unintentionally spotting this most unfortunate chyron fail).

As of this reporting, there's no word that the Pulitzer committee will create a new award for chyron writers, but you know what? It's 2017, expect the unexpected.