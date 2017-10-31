What is spookier to President Donald Trump than a special counsel investigating collusion with Russia during the election? An inflatable dinosaur costume, apparently.

As Trump’s presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort and associate Rick Gates were indicted Monday, Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted a Halloween party on the south lawn of the White House.

The event was open to “ghosts and goblins of all ages,” the White House said last week—but clearly no one told the president that a Tyrannosaurus rex would stomp through the presidential abode.

After greeting a young girl dressed as a cat, and another dressed as Frozen snowman Olaf, Trump appeared to grimace and avoided extending his hand to the dinosaur. Perhaps he too is worried about extinction?

Just moments earlier, Melania Trump was visibly impressed by the dino costume, putting her hand to her face and exclaiming, “Oh, my god.”

The Trumps also greeted a youngster wearing a skeleton costume and Trump’s signature red “Make America Great Again” baseball cap.

The first lady, meanwhile, came face-to-face with her own mini-me, as a young girl imitated the outfit she wore while visiting Houston, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in late August. The girl wore a white shirt, black pants, white tennis shoes and a black baseball cap emblazoned with the phrase “FLOTUS.”

The outfit presumably reminded the first lady of the storm her sartorial choices caused at the time of the Houston visit.

She was criticized for wearing Manolo Blahnik stilettos while boarding Air Force One to visit the hurricane-ravaged city. However, by the time she and the president landed in Houston, she had changed into a much more advisable pair of runners.

The president defended his wife’s high heels in an interview in September, saying: "She wants to look, out of respect for the White House, wants to look good leaving the front entrance to the White House. So she dresses up, she puts on formal shoes, high-heels, and she leaves the White House going to Texas.”

Spanish fashion designer Blahnik also came to Trump’s defense, denying that her shoe choice was “insensitive.” He told Harper’s Bazaar: "I think she's working nonstop to make it work—possibly she was just wearing the shoes she left New York in. Yes, I think probably she could have worn Hunter boots, but she was wearing what she was wearing."