Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen by four points in the wake of several weeks of controversial developments, including his decision to oust FBI chief James Comey.

The Harvard-Harris poll, provided exclusively to The Hill, was taken from May 17 to 20 and shows the president’s approval rating has dropped to 45% from 49% in the same survey taken in March.

In particular, respondents to the survey—which questioned 2006 registered voters rather than the general population—disapproved of Trump’s decision to fire Comey, as well as how he went about ousting the former bureau chief.

Subscribe to Newsweek from $1 per week

“The poll, taken at the height of the Comey frenzy, shows a weakening hand as would be expected,” Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard-Harris survey, told The Hill.

Jim Lo Scalzo/Gary Cameron/Reuters

“He is holding on to 90 percent of his voters and his ratings are still above approval ratings for both the Democratic and Republican parties.”

But Comey has proved to be no more popular than Trump; in fact the majority of people polled (60%) disapproved of Comey’s role as head of the FBI.

Additionally, 70% of people disliked the way in which Comey tackled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state.

Penn added, “The polling on Comey shows that President Trump is more in trouble for the way he fired Comey rather than for removing him.”

Another bump in the road for Trump came in the form of information leaked to The Washington Post that revealed Trump shared highly classified information about an ISIS plot, which was obtained by an intelligence-sharing partnership, with Russian officials in the Oval Office.

The majority of voters (52% across both parties and 56% of independents) surveyed said they did not think it was appropriate for the president to reveal such highly classified information to Russia, possibly also affecting Trump’s popularity rating.

Although the poll does show a drop in approval, it gives higher figures than many other approval rating polls, possibly due to the questions being made available only to voters rather than to the general public.