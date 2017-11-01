Dustin Hoffman is the latest Hollywood star accused of sexual harassment, following a long month of sexual misconduct allegations against well-known performers.

In a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, writer Anna Graham Hunter claimed Hoffman harassed and groped her when she was 17 and on the set of a TV production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman in 1985. Hoffman, now 80, was 47 at the time.

Hoffman responded to The Hollywood Reporter with an apology. "I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am."

Hunter wrote, "One morning I went to his dressing room to take his breakfast order; he looked at me and grinned, taking his time. Then he said, 'I'll have a hard-boiled egg...and a soft-boiled clitoris.'"

Hunter said Hoffman's team laughed at the comment, and she left and went to the bathroom, where she cried. Hunter, a high school senior at the time, spent five weeks on the set with Hoffman as a production intern.

Hunter said at first she enjoyed the attention from Hoffman, "until I didn't."

In her records, Hunter wrote that Hoffman asked her for foot massages. She wrote: "I said, 'I'm only good at necks.' He said, 'So pretend it's a neck.'"

She said Hoffman frequently asked her about her sex life. "Dustin said to me today, 'So did you have sex over the weekend like I told you?'" She also wrote that Hoffman groped her: "Today, when I was walking Dustin to his limo, he felt my ass four times. I hit him each time, hard, and told him he was a dirty old man."

Hunter included pictures of these handwritten entries in her column. Following the entries, the Hunter wrote in The Hollywood Reporter that her "heart aches for the teenager who was so thrilled to join a movie star's party that she gave him a foot rub even though she didn't want to, even though she tried to protest she wasn't good at it."

Following the explosive New York Times report exposing Harvey Weinstein's decades of alleged harassment and abuse, at least a dozen more Hollywood men have faced similar accusations. Earlier this week, House of Cards star Kevin Spacey was accused of making sexual advances on a 14-year-old Anthony Rapp. Ben Affleck was accused of groping Hilarie Burton on MTV's Total Request Live, of which there is video available.

Actress Heather Lind accused President George H.W. Bush of groping her and making a dirty joke. On Wednesday, actress Olivia Munn and five other women told the Los Angeles Times that director Brett Ratner had either harassed or assaulted them.

Hoffman did not respond to Newsweek's request for comment.