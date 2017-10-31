Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been teasing a presidential bid since last year, and apparently, it’s something he’s still considering.

Johnson was asked about a potential run for the White House while speaking on a panel at Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic-Con on Sunday. The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor didn’t confirm serious interest in a run but did joke about a possible campaign slogan.

“I think the ‘People’s President’ has a really nice ring to it. I’ll just say that,” Johnson said.

Considering that Donald Trump won the presidency with only business and reality TV experience, who's to say Johnson doesn't have a shot? During an interview with Vanity Fair just days after Trump’s win, Johnson noted how Trump’s success proves “anything can happen.”

“I wouldn’t rule it out,” he said at the time. “It would be a great opportunity to help people.”

In May 2017, the 45-year-old told GQ that running in 2020 was “a real possibility” after he noticed the type of attention his potential bid was getting on social media.

“A year ago, it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful,’” he said. “I didn't want to be flippant—‘We'll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!'"

There already is some organizational support for a "People's President." In July, an organization called Run the Rock 2020 filed with the Federal Election Commission in support of the former WWE wrestler.

He isn’t the only celebrity that may be running in the 2020 election, though.

Shark Tank star and business mogul Mark Cuban recently told CNN that he was “considering” campaigning, especially if he could figure out a suitable way to handle his business holdings that Americans would support.

Rapper Kanye West also has previously hinted at a bid for the Oval Office. During the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, West claimed he would run for president and then followed up his comment during an interview with BBC Radio 1 a year later.

“When I talk about the idea of being president, I’m not saying I have any political views,” he said. “I don’t have views on politics, I just have a view on humanity, on people, on the truth. If there is anything that I can do with my time and my day, to somehow make a difference while I’m alive, I’m going to try to do it.”

Trump’s presidential win also seemed to inspire former NFL star Tim Tebow to consider how he could make an impact in America, telling Fox in 2016, “If there’s a chance to make a difference someday at something, that’s intriguing.”