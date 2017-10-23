Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted that the Tesla Model 3 and other self-driving cars will soon be able to use artificial intelligence to predict where you want to go.

Musk’s announcement, made via Twitter, comes as the electric vehicle maker revealed plans to build a manufacturing plant in China.

Tesla was one of the first companies to introduce self-driving technology into its vehicles through its Tesla Autopilot software. The feature allows the Tesla Model S, Tesla Model X and Tesla Model 3 to operate autonomously when navigating traffic.

A new Autopilot update could allow Tesla vehicles to take their driverless capabilities one step further by anticipating the destination of its passengers, Musk told a Twitter user on October 21.

“It won’t even need to ask you most of the time,” Musk said in response to a question about whether future Tesla Autopilot updates would allow the passenger to ask the electric car to take it somewhere.

When another Twitter user suggested it would be relatively simple to sync your calendar to the car’s Autopilot system, Musk added: “Yeah, don’t exactly need to be Sherlock Holmes.”

The next Tesla Autopilot software update is expected to come before the end of the year, suggesting the prediction feature could be included within it.

Over the weekend Tesla confirmed that it plans to build a manufacturing plant in Shanghai, China, in order to meet the growing demand from the Chinese market.

Speculation about the new plant first appeared in The New York Times and was later confirmed by The Wall Street Journal.

The move would allow Tesla to cut manufacturing costs, while also fulfilling a commitment it made to produce 500,000 electric cars a year by 2018.

“Tesla is deeply committed to the Chinese market, and we continue to evaluate potential manufacturing sites around the globe to serve the local markets,” Tesla said in June.

“While we expect most of our production to remain in the U.S., we do need to establish local factories to ensure affordability for the markets they serve.

Customer deliveries of the Tesla Model 3—the company’s first car to eschew a high-end price tag and aim squarely at mass-market adoption—are beginning at the end of this month.

In order to fulfill the huge demand for the $35,000 Model 3, Tesla factories need to significantly increase their production from the 100,000 vehicle output of 2016.