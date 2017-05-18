Video has emerged of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an official car apparently watching as a goon squad of men in suits charged from near where his car was parked in Washington and attacked peaceful protesters across the street.

The video, released by Turkish Voice of America, came to light as outraged congressional Republicans demanded action from the Trump administration in response to the violence that erupted Tuesday across the street from the White House after Erdogan met with Donald Trump. Nine people were sent to the hospital; two were arrested.

Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) said on MSNBC Thursday morning, “We should throw their ambassador the hell out of the United States of America.” He added that “this kind of thing cannot go unresponded diplomatically.”

McCain and Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, the senior Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, also sent a letter to Erdogan stating that the “actions of your staff violate the constitutional protections of freedom of the press and freedom of assembly enjoyed by all Americans.”

The office of Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) released a statement Thursday afternoon condemning the violence and used the incident to swipe at Trump: “The unprovoked, vicious attack on peaceful protestors by Turkish security agents was appalling and a graphic reminder of how political dissent in Turkey is routinely crushed with impunity. This shameful incident also calls again into question President Trump’s praise for President Erdogan, whose consolidation of power threatens the foundation of Turkey’s democracy.”

Leahy joined Senator Lindsey Graham in calling for prosecution of those involved.

The Trump administration hasn’t commented on the violence, which was videotaped. After their meeting, Trump praised Erdogan as a stalwart ally in the fight against the Islamic State group and the PKK, the Kurdish group that has been fighting Turkey and complicating U.S. efforts to fight ISIS in northern Syria.

“Today, we face a new enemy in the fight against terrorism, and again we seek to face this threat together,” Trump said, adding that it was a “great honor” to host Erdogan at the White House.

Trump’s relationship with Turkey is already tinged with scandal, after it came to light that his short-tenured national security adviser, Michael Flynn, took half a million dollars to represent the Turks and failed to register as a foreign lobbyist before joining the Trump administration. Ten days before Trump was sworn in, Flynn reportedly nixed an Obama administration plan to attack the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa, Syria, with Kurdish forces, presumably because Turkey and the Kurds are enemies.