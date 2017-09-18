Just about two weeks through the 2017 NFL season, we can see pretty clear divisions between who’s the class in both conferences. It’s also a strong enough sample size to really break down who’s a surefire bet for FanDuel, DraftKings and other daily fantasy lineups.

Thus far, very little has changed compared to last season and who DFS owners can trust on a week-to-week basis.

We waited a couple weeks for the divisions to form and it should be worth the wait since it allowed us to assess who is falling and who’s on the rise. How many of us really thought Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton would collapse and turn top DFS weapons like receiver A.J. Green and tight end Tyler Eifert into wasted salary cap? That’s something we wouldn’t have known prior to Weeks 1 and 2.

Or what if Chiefs' running back Kareem Hunt’s Week 1 annihilation of the New England Patriots’ depth-lacking defense was just an outlier? Turns out it totally wasn’t.

Hunt’s the prime example of rookie running backs — like the Jaguars' Leonard Fournette and the Vikings' Dalvin Cook — taking over this season, while Cowboys sophomore Ezekiel Elliott has failed to regain the power and speed from his rookie campaign with a suspension and court battles hanging over him.

As far as receiving goes, there’s very few, if any, fresh faces making cases for regular DFS consideration. The Vikings' Adam Thielen is currently No. 2 in the league in receiving and Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is right behind him, but otherwise, we have the regular cast of characters of the Steelers' Antonio Brown, the Falcons' Julio Jones and the Raiders' Michael Crabtree maintaining his solid connection with quarterback Derek Carr.

Speaking of quarterbacks, Carr and Kansas City’s Alex Smith are currently second in the NFL with five touchdown passes apiece, behind only…the Broncos' Trevor Siemian. That might be the only true surprise NFL fans and fantasy players have experienced so far in 2017.

The tried-and-true stars still provide the lifeblood of DFS lineups — for now — but finding that proper combo is what help owners win each week. Here are the rankings for Week 3 at each position, including FLEX.

USA Today via Reuters/Jay Biggerstaff

QB

1. Matt Ryan, Falcons

2. Tom Brady, Patriots

3. Carson Wentz, Eagles

4. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

5. Drew Brees, Saints

Ryan has kept the momentum from his MVP campaign last year and his price could be lower against a Lions secondary that picked off three passes in its first game. At 40, Brady’s leading the league in passing yardage and is fifth in yards per attempt, so it makes sense to go with the hot hand. However, he is facing Houston’s No. 6 pass defense, even if it only has three sacks so far. Brady’s also expensive for DFS owners so Wentz could be a solid fill-in. The second-year passer can light up the Giants and he can make up for his three picks in two games against New York last year. Everyone expected Prescott to come back to earth and he could still struggle against an Arizona defense that looked far better in Week 2, but Brees has an even tougher matchup against a Panthers D that hasn’t surrendered a passing touchdown in its first two games.

RB

1. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs

2. Jay Ajayi, Dolphins

3. Javorious Allen, Ravens

4. Carlos Hyde, 49ers

5. Mike Gillislee, Patriots

Hunt’s the hottest and likely the most expensive back in the league, so if you opt not to blow a huge chunk of your cap on him Ajayi’s matchup with the Jets last placing rushing defense is quite tempting. Allen could the stabilizing force the Ravens’ backfield has missed since Ray Rice and he draws the Jaguars fourth-worst rushing D. Hyde has a short week, which could be a drawback, but he meets the Rams, who are letting up 4.8 yards per carry. Gillislee seems like a steady red-zone battering ram, even if he doesn’t get a ton of yards, so maybe he’s your No. 2 back or FLEX spot.

WR

1. Antonio Brown, Steelers

2. Julio Jones, Falcons

3. Michael Crabtree, Raiders

4. Keenan Allen, Chargers

5. Dez Bryant, Cowboys

Brown and Jones are expensive but locks to put up solid numbers in very favorable matchups. Brown has the Bears, who are eighth-worst in yards surrendered to receivers and Jones can muscle his way for extra yardage against the Lions. The Redskins, coughing up 559 yards and three touchdowns at 13.3 yards per catch, will have to figure out Crabtree, while a healthy Allen is worth a gamble in DFS since you would have him for just one week. Bryan is obviously reliant on Prescott, but he has the power to bust out of tackles and gain huge chunks of yardage with Arizona allow more than 10 yards a catch.

USA Today Sports via Reuters/ Derick E. Hingle

TE

1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

3. Delanie Walker, Titans

4. Zack Ertz, Eagles

5. Jason Witten, Cowboys

Gronk has only caught eight of the 15 balls sent his way, but he’s the ninth leading pass catcher in the league, meaning he’s making the most of each target. Ertz has 190 yards and two scores, and pairing him and Wentz could mean beaucoup points since the Giants are likely to be focused on Philly’s primary receivers. Walker has snatched 11 of 13 balls and Marcus Mariota will look his way more than deep balls against Seattle. Witten is padding his Hall of Fame career and might be good for a few catches and a touchdown.

FLEX

1. Ty Montgomery, RB, Packers

2. Lamar Miller, RB, Texans

3. Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings

Montgomery will stare down the Bengals second-worst rushing defense and be even stronger than he was against Atlanta in Week 2, especially if you’re in a PPR-league. Miller gets to take advantage of the Patriots severely lacking rush defense this week, but could be a big gamble since Houston’s offense is so limited. Thielen clearly has a good rapport with Case Keenum but Sam Bradford could return from a bone bruise in his knee, although that’s a premature assumption at the moment.

Defense

1. Baltimore

2. New England

3. Denver

4. Miami

5. LA Rams

The Ravens lead the league in total takeaways with 10 and will face Blake Bortles, making them pricey but probably a sure thing. The Texans turned things over to Deshaun Watson and he was fine against Cincy, but the rookie has to face a Bill Belichick defense. Denver meets a one-dimensional Bills offense, while Miami draws the hapless Jets. The Rams, though it’s a Thursday game, get a 49ers offense averaging six points after two games.