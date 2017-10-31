Why Is Florida Home to so Many ISIS Supporters and Terrorists?

Florida has long been known for alligators, strange crimes and Disney World, but in recent years the Sunshine State has become known for something else – disturbing links to the Islamic State group.

Shortly after news first spread Tuesday that a man drove a rented Home Depot truck down a New York City bike path, killed eight people and yelled “God is Great” in Arabic, multiple news outlets reported that the attacker, an immigrant from Uzbekistan, had lived in Tampa, Florida.

Florida has been the home state for more people associated with the Islamic State than almost all other U.S. states. President Donald Trump spoke out about the attack on Twitter, quickly linking the plot to ISIS. “We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough! ” the president tweeted Tuesday evening.

(While authorities have said the Tuesday attack was “an act of terror” and the attacker reportedly left behind a note that mentioned ISIS, it has not been confirmed that the suspect was in touch with the terror group.)

New York is the state with the most people who have been charged with crimes associated with ISIS, with 20 suspects, followed by Minnesota and Virginia, according to the Washington Post. Florida is next, with at least eight people charged with ISIS-related crimes, according to a list kept by the newspaper. (Florida is the nation's third most populous state, with 20 million residents, followed by New York. California and Texas are the top states by population.)

Among the Floridians charged this year was Noor Salman, the wife of Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people when he attacked the Pulse Night Club in Orlando in 2016. Salman was charged with providing material support to the Islamic State and she faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

And just last week Vicente Adolfo Solano, a Honduras citizen who was living in Miami, was charged with attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction in a planned attack on a shopping mall there. In a video he took, Solano said he was a "sympathizer of the Islamic group, ISIS."

“Just prior to his arrest, Solano took possession of what he believed was an explosive device, took steps to arm it and walked toward a mall entrance in order to carry out his attack,” the Department of Justice said when it announced the charges on October 23.

Florida is also connected to the September 11, 2001 attack in New York City, with as many as 14 of the 19 terrorists spending time in South Florida before the hijacking plot saw two planes enter the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center, according to the Miami Herald.

ISIS supporters sent celebratory messages about the Manhattan attack Tuesday, with one writing the attacker sounded like “one of our brothers,” according to New York Times reporter Rukmini Callimachi, who cautioned that such messages are not official ISIS statements.

Florida Governor Rick Scott spoke out about the attack Tuesday after he was briefed by Florida state law enforcement. “I am absolutely disgusted by the act of terror that occurred in Manhattan today,” Scott said in the statement. “All of Florida is praying for the victims, their families and our brave law enforcement and first responders.”