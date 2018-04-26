Fortnite fans have been waiting for Meteorites to fall onto the Battle Royale map, and it appears the shower has officially begun. As seen in the video below, Meteorites are crashing down around players and exploding on impact as they fight for Victory Royale on the island.

First sighting of a meteor hitting! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/fkPUhgxhzC — Fortnite Battle Royale - FortniteInsider.com (@Fortnite_BR) April 26, 2018

The event began minutes after Epic Games told fans to “brace for impact” ahead of the start of Season 4. The teaser associated with the request suggests the game’s next season of Battle Royale content will feature superhero-themed cosmetics.

Because this story is still developing, there are lots of things we still don’t know about Fortnite’s Meteorites. For example, while they do destroy small objects on the map, we haven’t seen enough evidence to confirm the strikes impact cars or cities like Tilted Towers. The idea of a Meteor striking down Tilted Towers has been in play since the Meteorite was first data mined, but it’s important to note that that concept gained traction from a morse code theory that was ultimately proven false. The recently discovered Meteorite flyers also feature a heart surrounding the Tilted Towers cityscape. With that evidence in mind, this divisive spot on the Battle Royale map may actually be safe.

What we can tell based on the information we have is that most implications from past data mines appear to be correct. So, as Season 4 begins next week, we expect a limited-time mode called Impact will be part of the festivities. Within that mode, the Meteorites will allegedly contain loot much like Supply Drops.

Epic Games/Accr121 @ reddit

At this time, it’s unclear if this Meteorite shower is the full extent of Epic’s plans or if there’s something bigger due in the coming days or hours. It’s possible, for example, that these faily small Meteorites foreshadow a larger crash in the future. We’ll do our best to keep you updated on the situation as it unfolds. As of now, there are no major gameplay changes to speak of. For all you fringe theorists out there, we also see no evidence of UFOs or aliens.

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

Superheros are coming to Fortnite on the tails of Meteorites, which sets us up perfectly for new cosmetics in Season 4. Stay tuned for future updates as the Fortnite hype train rolls on.

What are your thoughts on these Fortnite Meteorites? Is a much bigger crash still headed toward Tilted Towers? Tell us in the comments section