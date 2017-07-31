So long, the Queen of Thorns. Never has there been anyone more biting and quick-witted in Game of Thrones.

Sunday’s episode of GoT was the end for Lady Olenna Tyrell, played by the incredible Diana Rigg. And, boy, did she go out in style—delivering more of those famous retorts and zingers in her final exchange with Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

In “The Queen’s Justice,” Jaime stormed Highgarden, the Tyrells’ land, and took all of the Tyrells’ wealth and gold. Olenna, realizing this was it for her, asked him how he’d kill her. He mercifully offered her some poisoned wine that would ensure she did not die painfully. Olenna downed it in one gulp—and then, in her final words, revealed that she had Jaime and Queen Cersei’s (Lena Headey) evil son King Joffrey killed.

“Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me,” she said in one of GoT ’s best ever farewells.

Till her last breath, Lady Olenna continued to be as fiery as Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons. Let’s take a look back at some of her best quotes in GoT:

“He really was a cunt, wasn’t he?”—on Joffrey (“The Queen’s Justice,” Season 7, Episode 3)

“And the famous tart, Queen Cersei.”—(“Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken,” Season 5, Episode 6)

“I wonder if you're the worst person I've ever met. At a certain age, it's hard to recall. But the truly vile do stand out through the years.”—to Cersei (“The Broken Man,” Season 6, Episode 7)

“I was told you were drunk, impertinent and thoroughly debauched. You can imagine my disappointment at finding nothing but a browbeaten bookkeeper.” —to Tyrion Lannister (“Kissed by Fire,” Season 3, Episode 5)

“My grandson is the pride of Highgarden. The most desirable bachelor in all seven kingdoms. Your daughter is...old.” —to Tywin Lannister about Cersei (“The Climb,” Season 3, Episode 6)

“Seduce away. It's been so long. Though I rather think it's all for naught. What happens when the nonexistent bumps against the decrepit?”—to eunuch Lord Varys (“And Now His Watch Is Ended,” Season 3, Episode 4)

“Obara, you look like an angry little boy.”—to Obara Sand (“The Winds of Winter,” Season 6, Episode 10)

“When you marry the king, Joffrey's mother will become his sister-in-law. And your son will be Loras's...nephew? Grandson? I'm not sure. But your brother will become your father-in-law, that much is beyond dispute.”—to Margaery Tyrell about her marriage to Joffrey and Loras Tyrell’s proposed marriage to Cersei (“Second Sons,” Season 3, Episode 8)

“Get some rest, dear. You look appalling.”—to Margaery (“Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken,” Season 5, Episode 6)

“A sword swallower, through and through.”—about gay grandson Loras Tyrell (“The Climb,” Season 3, Episode 6)

