Have you watched Sunday’s Game of Thrones? Are you done shedding tears over Viserion? No? Then this should cheer you up.

Sunday’s GoT was admittedly heartbreaking for viewers who followed Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) dragon from his birth in Season 1 through to his death in “Beyond the Wall”—and his subsequent resurrection as a zombified ice dragon by the Night King.

The penultimate episode of Season 7 also inspired some of the best internet memes of the season so far, from reactions to Viserion’s death, the Night King’s javelin skills and Gendry’s speed reaching Eastwatch.

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

So wipe your tears away and join the laughter with these memes and tweets:

Paging 1-800-N8K1NG

The U.S. Olympic team is looking to GoT for a new recruit for the 2020 Olympic Games. Hey, does anyone have the Night King’s phone number?

Here’s what he’d wear in the Olympics

And here’s what would happen if the Night King won

Gendry is the Flash

Barry Allen has some competition for television’s fastest speedster.

How’d they get those chains on Viserion?

Somehow the Night King and his White Walkers had the foresight to bring hundreds of feet of bulky chains with them to the middle of nowhere. Here’s what you didn’t see on TV.

There’s Gendry again

Of course, someone mentioned politics

Arya just won’t let things go.

Both sides are to blame, OK?

Shout out to Silicon Valley and The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani for this one.

The GoT version of Match.com

Dany has very specific needs from a potential love match, you see.

Not everyone was sad to see Dany lose a dragon

This is hypnotic.

But this is probably the rest of us

Sansa’s gruesome discovery

I mean, wouldn’t you want to try one on? Just for, like, fun?

Dragon welfare is important

Were any dragons harmed in the making of this episode?

They could have been such a happy family

And, finally, realizing that next week is the last episode of Season 7

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

For more Game of Thrones coverage on Newsweek, click here.