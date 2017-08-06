Who is ready to indulge in “The Spoils of War?”

That is the title of the next episode of Game of Thrones, airing tonight on HBO, and not to alarm you, but we are now halfway through our annual adventures in Westeros.

Tonight’s episode is expected to feature more scenes between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) at Dragonstone. Will she manage to recruit him in her war with Cersei (Lena Headey)? And will Jon finally work out his true heritage? (Probably not.)

Culture Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek Culture delivered to your inbox

Here’s everything you need to know to prepare you for tonight’s GoT:

Things you missed in “The Queen’s Justice”...

Melisandre (Carice van Houten) told Varys (Conleth Hill) that she has to return to Westeros at some point because she has “to die in this strange country—just like you.” Presumably, the red priestess has foreseen her death in the fire, and seen Varys’ death, too. Who could be the one to kill her? Enter Arya Stark. Read more…

Episode 4 teaser trailer

In the teaser trailer for Episode 4, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) begs Jon Snow (Kit Harington) to join her in her fight against Cersei. “All my allies are gone. I’m losing,” she says, presumably reacting to Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek) thwarting the Greyjoys and the Martels and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei storming Highgarden, the Tyrell stronghold, resulting in Lady Olenna’s (Diana Rigg) death in Episode 3. Read more…

The big Episode 4 preview

In the teaser, it looks like Dany is ready to strike now, after her stinging defeats in the previous episodes. “Enough with the clever plans,” she says, presumably talking about the strategy she devised with Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage). If she is ready to go to war in “The Spoils of War,” it’s unlikely Jon is going to be by her side. Why? Because we know that there’s still a meeting to come between him and Cersei this season. Read more...

Olenna’s best insults

So long, the Queen of Thorns. Never has there been anyone more biting and quick-witted in Game of Thrones . Till her last breath, Lady Olenna continued to be as fiery as Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons. Let’s take a look back at some of her best quotes in GoT . Read more…

Indira Varma reflects on Ellaria’s fate

Last Sunday’s Game of Thrones marked the end of the road for Ellaria Sand, the loose cannon Dornish matriarch who dared challenge Queen Cersei (Lena Headey), as well as her daughters, the Sand Snakes: Tyene, Obara and Nymeria. Here, Varma, 43, reflects on Ellaria’s heartbreaking final scene and her GoT legacy. Read more…

Some major spoilers for Episode 4

This is not a drill. Some major spoilers for the next episode of Game of Thrones , “The Spoils of War,” dropped Wednesday in a seemingly innocuous teaser trail for Sunday’s broadcast. Read more…

“The Spoils of War” was leaked online

HBO’s week has gone from bad to worse after the next episode of Game of Thrones leaked online Friday morning. A grainy version of “The Spoils of War,” the fourth episode of Season 7, which airs Sunday on HBO, appeared on various streaming sites and was shared on Reddit. Read more...

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

For more Game of Thrones coverage on Newsweek, click here.