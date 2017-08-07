The spoils of war go to...Daenerys Targaryen.

In a preview of the next episode of Game of Thrones, Daenerys—played by Emilia Clarke—stands before the surviving ranks of the Lannister army and tells them to “bend the knee and join me,” turning their backs on Queen Cersei (Lena Headey) in the process.

In Sunday’s episode, “The Spoils of War,” Dany and her Dothraki troops ambushed Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and the Lannister army in an attack on the Reach. Lots of dragonfire later, Dany finally scored a win in the ongoing war for the Iron Throne against Cersei.

“I’m not here to murder,” Dany tells the surviving troops. But if they don’t bend the knee and join her claim to the throne? “Refuse and die," Dany warns. Cue the Hand to the Queen, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), looking more and more concerned by his Khaleesi’s decisions.

Later in the clip, Varys (Conleth Hill) tells a worried Tyrion: “You need to find a way to make her listen.”

So, the dissent in Camp Targaryen between the Khaleesi and her Hand, which began showing in Episode 4, will continue. Is Tyrion wise to be worried about Dany going off-script and eschewing the game plan they came up with in Episode 2? We all thought Cersei was the female equivalent of the Mad King, but now it seems Dany could have a touch of her father’s off-piste leadership.

Also in the teaser, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), who is still at Dragonstone, gets a personal greeting from Drogon, Dany’s war-wounded dragon. Jon, we know, is actually half-Targaryen, though this isn’t currently known to him or Dany. This could be a big step toward that lineage being revealed: Targaryens have a natural rapport with dragons. Perhaps Drogon will let Jon stroke him? Or perhaps he’ll just bite his head off. For the sake of the North, Jon, don’t try to pet him.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

For more Game of Thrones coverage on Newsweek, click here.