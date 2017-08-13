Will the White Walkers strike again on Game of Thrones tonight?

The fifth episode of Season 7, titled “Eastwatch,” could bring danger to Westeros as Jon Snow anticipates the Night King might march to Eastwatch-by-the-Sea and cause destruction to the living.

Hopefully we’ll also find out the answer to whether Jaime Lannister is alive or dead. (Please don’t die, Jaime.)

Ahead of tonight’s episode of GoT, here’s everything you need to get yourself pumped up:

Things you missed in “The Spoils of War”...

The symbolism etched into the cave walls at Dragonstone castle will probably seem familiar if you’re a diehard GoT fan. That’s because we’ve seen some of these patterns before, dating back to the very first episode of the show. Read more…

Watch the “Eastwatch” teaser trailer

“I’m not here to murder,” Dany tells the surviving troops. But if they don’t bend the knee and join her claim to the throne? “Refuse and die," Dany warns. Cue the Hand to the Queen, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), looking more and more concerned by his Khaleesi’s decisions. Read more…

“Eastwatch” spoilers and theories

Eastwatch-by-the-Sea has a lot of significance to Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) ongoing story arc. Remember, he is trying to convince the people of Westeros that the White Walkers are real, and so is the Night King. Read more...

“Eastwatch” in pictures

The first images from Sunday's brand-new episode, "Eastwatch," present a sobering picture of the path of destruction left by Drogon as Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) walks through a scorched battlefield. Read more…

Gwendoline Christie on Arya and Brienne’s fight scene

“It took months of training. We did all of it [ourselves] and filmed it over two days,” Christie says. “The pair of them are matched in skill, and it reaches a climax whereby it’s a total stalemate. We don’t want to kill each other. It’s a total display of those two characters’ skills. It’s quite spectacular—you see the meeting of two warriors.” Read more…

GoT set a lot of stuntmen on fire last episode

To film the ambitious conclusion to “The Spoils of War,” director Matt Shakman and stunt coordinator Rowley Irlam set more than 60 brave stuntmen on fire rather than use computer-generated effects. Read more…

Major spoiler for tonight’s GoT

A major character is expected to make his return to Game of Thrones —and it will only further complicate the messy quest for the Iron Throne. Read more...

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

For more Game of Thrones coverage on Newsweek, click here.