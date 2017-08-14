The war for Westeros is taking a little pause as we go on a journey beyond the Wall in the next episode of Game of Thrones.

As was teased at the end of Sunday’s episode, “Eastwatch,” the next episode will focus largely on Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and his ragtag band of warriors going beyond the Wall to try to capture a White Walker and bring it back to Westeros to convince Queen Cersei (Lena Headey) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) that the undead are real.

“Death is the enemy. The first enemy and the last. The enemy always wins,” Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) says in the teaser trailer.

Jon’s crew includes Beric, Thoros of Myr (Paul Kaye), the Hound (Rory McCann), Wildling leader Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) and the comeback kid, Gendry (Joe Dempsie). My guess is that at least one of them will not survive the hour, so prepare for bloodshed and tears, folks.

The brave wight-catching crew’s journey beyond the Wall will probably catch the attention of the all-seeing Night King, who also appears in the teaser, looming ominously. As Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) teased in “Eastwatch,” the Night King and his army of thousands are heading to Eastwatch, one of the easiest points to circumvent the Wall designed to keep them out of Westeros.

Back in the Seven Kingdoms, it looks like there could also be a tense showdown at Dragonstone between Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinkage) and Dany, who haven’t exactly been on the same page in recent episodes.

And in Winterfell, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) looks to confront sister Sansa (Sophie Turner) after discovering the letter she wrote in Season 1 in Littlefinger’s bed chambers in Episode 5. “You’re scared, aren’t you?” Arya asks. “What are you scared of?” This is followed by a shot of Arya glaring at her big sis and Sansa looking rather worried. I mean, who wouldn’t be scared of Arya at this point? Two words: Frey pie.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

For more Game of Thrones coverage on Newsweek, click here.