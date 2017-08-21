German police may just have found the weirdest Donald Trump–related merchandise to date. Though it features the recognizable orange glow of the 45th president, it seems unlikely that Trump would find them as tremendous as most things that bear his name.

The item branded with the Trump name and face? A humongous drug stash seized by German authorities on Saturday. Five thousand ecstasy pills, to be exact.

The selling point of the illegal drug, listed on the high-risk end of the U.N.'s classification of addictive substances, is an unusual one: Every pill is shaped like Trump's head, complete with significant overcomb and pouty face stamped on the front, and his name emblazoned on the back in all caps.

Ecstasy is widely sold illegally across Europe and often taken by young partygoers for the feeling of euphoria it can provide. Police in Osnabrück, Germany, found thousands of the pills in the back of a van while completing a road check Saturday night.

The vehicle was a van registered in Austria and driven by a 51-year-old man. He had his 17-year-old son with him and had traveled from the Netherlands, according to German magazine Der Spiegel.

They were traveling toward the city of Hanover, in Lower Saxony. Police have arrested both men, who claimed to have been trying to buy a vehicle in the Netherlands, according to local media. Police suspect the presidential pills originated in the Netherlands.

Illegal drugs shaped like the leader of the free world turned up in the U.K. earlier this year. The very similar-looking drugs came from Amsterdam and had high levels of MDMA, according to British media reports. The pills also have popped up on the dark web, where they are being sold under the Trump-like slogan "Trump makes partying great again."

The total street value of the stash seized in Germany is estimated at €39,000 ($46,000). It would have cost €11,000 ($13,000) to purchase the tablets to sell, so they would've made a yuuuuuge profit.