CNN has cut ties with pro-Donald Trump commentator Jeffrey Lord over his use of a Nazi expression on Twitter.

The network announced Thursday night that it would not longer be working with Lord after he tweeted the words "Sieg Heil" at a liberal activist in an exchange on the social network. CNN's statement said: "Nazi salutes are indefensible. Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network."

Lord tweeted the words, referencing the expression used by Nazis during salutes, during a Twitter spat with activist Angelo Carusone, head of liberal factchecking website Media Matters for America. He defended his use of the expression, saying he was "mocking a fascist."

The exchange occured Thursday following an online quarrel between earlier in the week. Media Matters has been a long-time critic of Lord and hsi appearances on CNN over his strong support for President Trump. On Thursday, Lord wrote an article in The American Spectator criticizing the site, referring to Media Matters as "anti-free speech bigots who, in typical fascist style, make it their mission to shut down speech they don't like."

When Carusone responded to a tweet from Lord with a link to the article in it by telling the conservative pundit there was a spelling mistake in the headline and asking: "Why do you expect anyone to take you seriously when you don't take yourself seriously," Lord responded, "Sieg Heil!"

Hours later, CNN distanced itself from the commentator and numerous others derided his use of a Nazi salute, despite Lord’s insistence that it was meant as satire.

"Why would I delete something that mocks the Fascists at Media Matters Fascists?" Lord said, defending his decision to write the tweet, and explaining why he would be leaving it on his Twitter page.

The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect praised CNN's decision to sever ties, tweeting, "good riddance," while Media Matters itself tweeted the news followed by: "LOL."

GOOD RIDDANCE, JEFFREY LORD. We commend @CNN for firing @POTUS defender Lord for using Nazi salute on Twitter. Our full statement: pic.twitter.com/jmzHJamd35 — Anne Frank Center (@AnneFrankCenter) August 10, 2017

Lord is not the first CNN commentator to face the axe over inappropriate comments on social media, In May the network fired Kathy Griffin after she posted an image of herself holding what looked like the severed head of the president.