Updated | Gregg Allman, one of the founders of the Allman Brothers band an a Rock ’N’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee, passed away on Saturday after suffering health problems for decades, including becoming diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1999 and undergoing liver transplant in 2010, a publicist confirmed Saturday.

But the majority of the southern rock star's life was spent focusing on music, earning prestigious awards and reshaping rock radio to highlight southern artists and hits more than ever before. Allman was a regular on the Billboard Hot 100 from 1971 to 1981, and reached No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart again in 1990 with "Good Clean Fun," Billboard reported.

Allman also had a widely-publicized life, previously marrying pop star Cher and having a number of dramatic events throughout his career dominate music news. The musician also suffered from issues with alcohol and heroin abuse for much of his life, causing the demise of his high-profile marriage to the 60’s female icon.

Subscribe to Newsweek from $1 per week

When it came to performing, there was nothing more Allman would rather be doing. "I've walked onstage with an abscessed tooth and as soon as you get out there, it goes away,” the singer said in a 2015 interview with Dan Rather. "Walk offstage, it comes back. It's the land of no pain."

Allman died in his Georgia home at the age of 69, a publicist confirmed Saturday. The singer responsible for ushering southern rock into mainstream rock ’n’ roll was famous for writing some of the most famous southern rock hits, from the band's 1973 "Midnight Rider" to his solo 1987 gold album, I’m No Angel.

"Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years," a statement on the band's website read. "During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times."

The Allman Brothers became a commercial success in the early 1970s following the release of their At Fillmore East album. Immediately after their music breakthrough, multiple band members were involved in tragic fatal accidents, including the band’s bassist Berry Oakley, who was killed in a motorcycling incident and Gregg’s brother, Duane Allman, who was also killed in a wreck.

Reuters

Allan continued with the band throughout the 1970s, eventually finding success as a solo, Grammy-winning rock artist. The singer is survived by his wife Shannon and his children, Devon, Elijah Blue, Delilah Island Kurtom and Layla Brooklyn Allman.

"I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music. He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard," Michael Lehman, Allman's manager, said in the statement on his website. "His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him."