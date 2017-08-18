After sitting in a prison cell for 743 days, rap star Gucci Mane returned to Atlanta as a free man. Ever since leaving prison on May 26, 2017, the rapper, whose real name is Radric Davis, has been unstoppable, consistently rolling out new music, including the Mike WiLL Made-It–produced “First Day Out the Feds,” which came out the day after his release.

Davis has been a free man for almost a year and a half, but it doesn’t appear he has any plans of slowing down.

The 37-year-old, often referred to as "Guwop" by his legion of adoring fans, announced on Thursday he would soon be releasing a new album, Mr. Davis. He also dropped his latest single from the album: “I Get The Bag,” featuring Migos.

The project will feature previously released singles, including Davis’s collaboration with rapper Nicki Minaj, “Make Love,” and “Tone it Down,” featuring singer Chris Brown. Other musical guests appearing on Mr. Davis tracks include A$AP Rocky, ScHoolboy Q, Slim Jxmmi, Young Dolph, The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, Rico Love and Monica.

The album marks Davis’s third studio album since his release from prison, and his 11th overall studio album.

In the days following his freedom, Davis got straight to work in the studio, appearing on singles with rappers like Big Sean and Rae Sremmurd, headlining his own welcome-home concert alongside Drake, Future and 2 Chains, and debuting two mixtapes, Woptober and DropTopWop.

The music isn’t all Davis has been working on since returning home. The rapper, who found fame in 2005 following the release of his independent debut album Trap House, is currently filming his own reality TV show with his soon-to-be wife, Keyshia Ka’oir. The reality special, for which BET reportedly paid the couple $1 million, will document Davis and Ka’oir in the days leading up to their October 17 wedding in Miami.

Aside from music and TV deals, Davis will also release his first book a few days after Mr. Davis drops on September 15. The Autobiography of Gucci Mane is slated to hit bookstore shelves on September 19.